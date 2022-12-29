M S International Inc. (MSI), a supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile and hardscaping products in North America, broke ground to build a new 548,000 sq. ft. distribution center in Suffolk, Va.

The project will take approximately 20 months to complete and will result in the addition of at least 80 new jobs.

This facility will focus on distributing flooring, countertop, wall tile and hardscaping products throughout the region that are imported through the port of Norfolk. MSI's other existing Virginia locations include Dulles, Richmond and Virginia Beach, which will continue to focus largely on those specific metropolitan markets.

"MSI is very excited with this huge expansion of our distribution footprint in Virginia. This new hub distribution center will dramatically improve our long-term distribution capabilities across the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest," said Rup Shah, president of MSI.

"In addition, we are very impressed with the Port of Virginia and its continued investments to ensure a smooth flow of goods. Finally, both the high-quality workforce in the region combined with a very business-friendly environment were both major contributing factors to our decision."

"Virginia is one of North America's premier supply chain destinations, and we are excited to welcome M S International's East Coast Distribution facility to the Commonwealth," said Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. "MSI will benefit from Suffolk's prime location and proximity to our world-class port facilities, and we look forward to their success in the Hampton Roads region."

