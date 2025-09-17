Founded over 60 years ago, Murphy Auction balances tradition with modern tools under third-generation leadership. The move to online auctions increased efficiency and customer reach. With a strong focus on relationships and adaptability, the company continues to thrive in a competitive market landscape.

James G. Murphy Auction photo Colin and Allison Murphy

For more than six decades, James G. Murphy Auction has been a cornerstone in the Pacific Northwest, trusted for its ability to bring together buyers and sellers across construction, fabrication, wood products and beyond.

What began as a side duty for founder James Murphy has grown into a full-fledged enterprise — one built on relationships, integrity and adaptability.

Today, the third generation of the Murphy family is leading the company forward, honoring its roots while embracing modern tools to serve a changing industry.

From Plumbing Surplus to Auction Powerhouse

The James G. Murphy Auction story begins with James Murphy, who worked as a purchasing manager for a plumbing contractor. In addition to buying new equipment, he was tasked with disposing of old machinery the company no longer needed.

His talent for selling surplus equipment through auctions sparked an idea: Why not build a business around it?

Murphy soon retired from his position and launched the James G. Murphy Co. Early success came when he was hired to auction off the very plumbing company where he had once worked. From there, the family business expanded, with James's children joining the operation.

By the 1980s, Murphy Auction had established a permanent base in Kenmore, Wash., where it became a well-known name in the auction industry.

In recent years, the business relocated north to Marysville, trading its longtime Kenmore site for a larger property with greater visibility and room for growth. The facility includes a 25,000-sq.-ft. building and an expansive yard designed to handle the increasingly diverse needs of its customers.

"The move was a big step for us," said Colin Murphy, now president of Murphy Auction. "It took some time to adjust to the new yard, the new property, the different way of doing things, but it has given us the space to continue expanding and modernizing."

Generational Leadership

As the third generation to take the helm, Murphy doesn't take the responsibility lightly.

"It means a lot being able to work with my grandpa and my dad, learning from both of them and carrying on what they've taught me," he said. "But it's also about changing from the old style of true live auctions to online auctions. We take what they built and bring it into the future."

Murphy's wife, Allison, joined the company in September 2024 as chief financial officer, bringing a different kind of expertise. A seasoned construction attorney with nearly two decades of experience, she represents a new chapter in the company's leadership.

"Coming from the corporate legal world into a family-run business has been a big learning curve," Colin Murphy said. "But her perspective is invaluable. In a family business, you don't just have policies — you have people who've been here 30, 40, even 45 years. That kind of loyalty is rare, and she understands the value of it."

Allison Murphy is comfortable in her role and understands the importance of what Colin Murphy does as the forward-facing driver of the business, a more customer-focused position, and her role is to keep things running smoothly in the office, while Colin Murphy keeps things running with customers.

Colin Murphy is the driver of the business, and Allison Murphy "takes care of the customers on the inside." The latter said she loves her new role and the daily challenges she faces.

"My predecessor did a great job in keeping up with changes and caring for the employees, and I simply expanded on some of those items and made sure that all the necessary processes were in place," she said.

The most surprising aspect for her is that she thought she was taking a step back in her career, but it turned out to be quite the opposite. Every day is something new, and she loves that.

Indeed, the average Murphy Auction employee has more than 20 years of service, with several team members having spent nearly their entire careers with the company. For Colin Murphy, that loyalty underscores the culture his grandfather created — one where people feel invested in the business's success as much as the family does.

Tradition Meets Technology

The auction industry has undergone seismic shifts in recent years, especially with the pandemic forcing many companies to pivot online. For Murphy Auction, the change accelerated an evolution already under way.

"Before 2020, we were probably about 60 percent online, 40 percent live," Colin Murphy said. "When COVID hit, we had to go 100 percent online to stay operating. We adapted, and it worked. Now, five years later, we're still fully online."

The shift, while practical, has altered the customer experience.

"A live auction used to be like a conference," Colin Murphy said. "You'd see familiar faces, shake hands, talk shop. We'd hold two or three auctions a week, and it was a chance to connect with people. Now, a lot of that is gone. People rely on photos and descriptions instead of walking the yard. That's just the reality of today's market."

At the same time, the company continues to invest in efficiency and innovation. From improved digital listing systems, Murphy Auction is carefully weighing how technology can streamline operations without losing accuracy or trust.

Market Realities, Buyer Trends

Despite economic uncertainty, fluctuating tariffs and interest rate hikes, Murphy Auction reports a steady flow of business.

"We've been very fortunate to stay steady," Colin Murphy said.

Buyer behavior has shifted, however. With tariffs raising questions about the cost of new equipment, and financing challenges in the current interest rate environment, demand for late-model, low-hour machines is strong.

"Newer, lower-mileage equipment is always in high demand," Colin Murphy said. "Instead of waiting months for a new piece of machinery — or paying a premium — buyers can save money on a two- or three-year-old unit that still does the job."

"All of this was amplified during the supply shortages of the COVID era and continues to shape auction sales today."

Holding On to Roots

For Colin Murphy, staying connected to the company's roots is just as important as pursuing growth.

"It comes down to relationships," he said. "We've had customers with us for 40, 50 years. We still know a lot of people by name and face. As we grow and take on new opportunities, we want to keep that foundation strong."

One example of Murphy Auction's resiliency and community spirit came during a winter sale a few years back, when a rare Washington snowstorm hit on auction day.

"We got six inches the night before, and it snowed all day," Murphy said. "The city basically shut down. We thought no one would show up, but, instead, even more people came. Everyone bundled up and got to work. That's the kind of commitment we see from our customers."

Looking Forward

As Murphy Auction moves deeper into its third generation of leadership, its goals remain clear: steady growth, employee retention, technological adaptation and customer trust.

"Ninety percent of an auction happens before auction day," Colin Murphy said, quoting advice passed down from his grandfather. "Being prepared, knowing your customers and understanding their needs — that's how you succeed. That hasn't changed, and it won't."

With Allison Murphy's financial and legal expertise, a loyal team of long-tenured employees and a willingness to adapt, Murphy Auction is poised to continue thriving in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace.

"Our job is to balance tradition with innovation," Colin Murphy said. "That's how we honor the past while building the future."

