Mustang Cat held a successful Red Tag Sale at its main location in Houston on May 16 to 17.

The sale featured used Caterpillar equipment at reduced prices and resulted in more than 80 machines being sold, according to officials at the dealership.

The sales have become popular semi-annual events for the dealership. A second sale is planned for October.

About Mustang Cat

With its headquarters in Houston, Mustang Cat is a privately-held Cat dealership that has been at the forefront of construction and power systems equipment for 70 years. In addition to offering Caterpillar's full line of new equipment, the dealership also specializes in Cat Certified Used Equipment — low-hour machines in like-new condition. These selections are inspected by Mustang staff and clients receive a full maintenance history report for an informed purchase.

