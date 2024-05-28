List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Mustang Cat Conducts Red Tag Sale at Houston Facility

    Tue May 28, 2024 - West Edition #11
    CEG


    Mustang Cat held a successful Red Tag Sale at its main location in Houston on May 16 to 17.

    The sale featured used Caterpillar equipment at reduced prices and resulted in more than 80 machines being sold, according to officials at the dealership.

    The sales have become popular semi-annual events for the dealership. A second sale is planned for October.

    About Mustang Cat

    With its headquarters in Houston, Mustang Cat is a privately-held Cat dealership that has been at the forefront of construction and power systems equipment for 70 years. In addition to offering Caterpillar's full line of new equipment, the dealership also specializes in Cat Certified Used Equipment — low-hour machines in like-new condition. These selections are inspected by Mustang staff and clients receive a full maintenance history report for an informed purchase.

    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10

    Among those available to help buyers (L-R) were Trey Kersh, Myles Roll and AJ Brazier, all of Mustang Cat; Jami Bree Seubert and Brice Moll of Cat Financial; and Ben Rice of Caterpillar. (CEG photo)
    Trey Kersh, prime product sales manager of Mustang Cat, helped oversee the busy two-day event. (CEG photo)
    The sale featured skid steers, excavators, trucks and even a couple motor graders, including this Cat 140M AWD. (CEG photo)
    Jose Saucedo (R) of Ponce Trucking purchased this Cat 320 from a smiling Anthony Olivares of Mustang. (CEG photo)
    Sales Rep Taylor Kulak (L) and Marketing Rep Eric Hoffart welcomed buyers to the two-day sale event. (CEG photo)
    Hats and other “swag” were available from Mustang marketing staffers Eric Hoffart and Karina Montejo. (CEG photo)
    David Kelly (L) of Deep South Land and Timber and Hadyn Ford, prime product sales rep of Mustang, discuss Kelly’s equipment needs. (CEG photo)
    Mustang Cat Sales Coordinators Wesley Dixon (L) and Shane Podsednik were on hand to help facilitate customer purchases. (CEG photo)
    Jack Burnson, Caterpillar BCP Work Tool rep for the Houston district, with one of several Cat D7s that were sold over the two days (CEG photo)
    Pedro Brito of PB Tree Service was shopping for a reliable skid steer to add to his fleet. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Lone Star Constructors Progressing On I-35E in Texas

    Jensen Oversees LA DOTD's Caddo Lake Bridge Replacement

    VIDEO: Crews Place Arch On Peoria's McClugage Bridge

    AI: The Road to Efficiency

    Liebherr Hosts Newport News Family Day

    Volvo CE Shares Latest Electrification, Innovation News at ACT Expo

    Tennessee Valley Authority Moved 3,200 Tons of Rock to Restore River Island Ecosystem

    Renovations Likely to Begin in March 2025 On Chattanooga's Historic Walnut Street Bridge



     

    Read more about...

    Caterpillar Mustang CAT TEXAS






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA