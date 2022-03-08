Vikki Consiglio, executive trustee, Georgia Utility Contractors Association Inc., read to students at Fideles Christian School and presented each student with a Flint Kids Construction interactive coloring book sponsored by Flint Construction and Forestry.

Donning her pink hard hat, Vikki Consiglio, executive trustee, Georgia Utility Contractors Association Inc., was the mystery reader at Fideles Christian School where she read the book "Diggers and Dump Trucks" by Angela Royston to Erin Notestines' first grade class.

Afterwards, Consiglio presented each student with a Flint Kids Construction interactive coloring book sponsored by Flint Construction and Forestry.

Consiglio has been in the underground utility construction industry for more than 26 years where she was executive director of the Georgia Utility Contractors Association Inc. and recently promoted to executive trustee. She serves as vice chairman of the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission Board (GSWCC) appointed by Gov. Kemp where she was the first woman to be appointed to serve on that board.

"It is important that children of all ages and backgrounds are exposed to all different aspects of the construction industry so they may see the many career paths available to them.

"The reading presented today was just a sampling of what kids see on the road side, on farms and in their own neighborhoods. It is my hope they consider construction as a career path in the future," said Consiglio.

