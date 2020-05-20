Nan Inc. Scores $118M Contract for Hawaii Marine Base Project

(usmclife.com photo)

Honolulu-based general contractor Nan Inc. has been awarded a $117.8 million contract to build a new bachelor-enlisted quarters at Marine Corps Base Hawaii at Kaneohe Bay.

The work involves building a multi-story BEQ with pile foundations, concrete masonry unit walls; a multi-level concrete parking structure and a concrete masonry self-storage facility.

The BEQ will include laundry facilities, lounges, administration offices, recreation rooms, housekeeping areas and public restrooms.

The contract, which was awarded on March 31 by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, has one option that would bring the total value to more than $119.8 million. Work is expected to be completed by December 2022.

Nan, in a joint venture with Alabama-based Caddell Construction, last month was also awarded a $103 million contract to build a six-story BEQ at the Joint Region Marianas – Naval Base Guam.