Nan Inc. Scores $118M Contract for Hawaii Marine Base Project

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Straw Blowers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Nan Inc. Scores $118M Contract for Hawaii Marine Base Project

Wed May 20, 2020 - West Edition #11
Nan Inc.


(usmclife.com photo)
(usmclife.com photo)

Honolulu-based general contractor Nan Inc. has been awarded a $117.8 million contract to build a new bachelor-enlisted quarters at Marine Corps Base Hawaii at Kaneohe Bay.

The work involves building a multi-story BEQ with pile foundations, concrete masonry unit walls; a multi-level concrete parking structure and a concrete masonry self-storage facility.

The BEQ will include laundry facilities, lounges, administration offices, recreation rooms, housekeeping areas and public restrooms.

The contract, which was awarded on March 31 by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, has one option that would bring the total value to more than $119.8 million. Work is expected to be completed by December 2022.

Nan, in a joint venture with Alabama-based Caddell Construction, last month was also awarded a $103 million contract to build a six-story BEQ at the Joint Region Marianas – Naval Base Guam.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Hawaii Marine Corps