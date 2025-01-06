NAPA closed 2024 on a high note with prestigious awards in innovation, advocacy, sustainability, engineering, and publications. Individual honors were also bestowed, showcasing the association's value to the industry and its members. Excitement continues at the upcoming Maui gathering where the best in asphalt paving will be recognized.
The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) closed 2024 on a celebratory note. This compendium of awards demonstrates the association's value to the industry and its members.
Innovation
- NAPA received a TRENDY Award for its rebrand, developed in partnership with GRAPHEK and launched in January.
- NAPA also was recognized as a Red Hot Association by DCA Live for unlocking "new ways to deliver value to members and adopting innovative approaches to business challenges."
Advocacy
- The Hill named NAPA's Vice President of Government Affairs Nile Elam to its annual list of Top Lobbyists, which it calls "some of the best in the business and go-to advocates during a year defined by unprecedented political events, legislative logjams, federal spending cut crusades and big rulemaking swings by the outgoing Biden administration."
Sustainability
- The Environmental Protection Agency named NAPA an Industrial Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year for NAPA's ongoing efforts to promote energy efficiency among asphalt plant owners. (Gain in-person insight on efficiency at February's Maximizing Profitability with Energy Management Workshop.)
Engineering
- NAPA received a TRENDY Award for launching Hey NAPA, an AI assistant developed in partnership with NAPA member XBE in 2023 and regularly updated/expanded to deliver asphalt pavement knowledge and insights to stakeholders via HeyNAPA.com.
Publications
NAPA's media suite, reimagined for 2024, received numerous accolades, including:
- Two MarCom Awards in magazine and branding categories for NAPA 2024, the year's preview issue.
- Also for NAPA 2024, a Hermes Creative Award for overall print publication writing.
- A MarCom Award for writing for NAPA Now, the microsite/blog launched this year to bring timely news to stakeholders.
Individual Honors
- The Illinois Asphalt Pavement Association recognized Asphalt Pavement Alliance Technical Director Buzz Powell as its Person of the Year at its annual conference in March for having a unique, positive impact on the association and the asphalt pavement industry in general.
- At its centennial annual meeting in September, the Association of Asphalt Pavement Technologists honored NAPA President & CEO Audrey Copeland as one of three inaugural Fellows, a designation created to "recognize longer term, dedicated, and accomplished members in the field of asphalt technology who had contributed significantly to the Association through their continued, active participation."
NAPA members and stakeholders gather Feb. 2-5 in Maui, where they in turn honor the best in the asphalt pavement industry with awards for America's top-quality paving jobs. The prestigious Sheldon G. Hayes Award will be announced live during ceremonies on Feb. 3. Registration is open to attend the ceremonies and accompanying events at AsphaltPavement.org/Annual.
Today's top stories