NAPA Honors Asphalt Industry Leaders for Operational Excellence

Wed January 26, 2022 - National Edition
National Asphalt Pavement Association


The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) announced the winners and finalists of its 2021 Operational Excellence Awards.

"NAPA members strive for excellence beyond constructing high-quality asphalt pavements. The two categories of the Operational Excellence Awards — Asphalt Operations Safety Innovation and Community Involvement — recognize a company's commitment to operations that make them good contractors, good industry ambassadors, and good neighbors," said NAPA 2021 Chairman James Winford.

The 2021 winners and finalists honored include:

Asphalt Operations Safety Innovation Award Winners:

  • Kokosing Construction Co. Inc. of Fredericktown, Ohio, for asphalt cement loader
  • Superior Paving Corp. of Gainesville, Va., for portable AEDs

Community Involvement Award Winners:

  • Callanan Cares at Callanan Industries Inc., A CRH Co., of Albany, N.Y., for Callanan Cares
  • Ajax Paving Industries of Florida LLC of North Venice, Fla., for Pave it Forward

The Operational Excellence Awards honor leaders in the asphalt pavement industry for excellence in community outreach with the Community Involvement Award and innovative safety practices with the Asphalt Operations Safety Innovations.

The Operational Excellence Awards are a counterpart to NAPA's annual Quality in Construction Awards, which recognize asphalt paving jobs completed in line with best practices and standards known to yield high-quality asphalt pavements.

The NAPA Awards Program recognizes and encourages continuous improvement in all aspects of paving and asphalt operations.

For more information about the NAPA Awards program, or to nominate a project or company for an award, visit AsphaltPavement.org/Awards.




