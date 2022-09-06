The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) has joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR program as a partner.

Through this voluntary partnership with ENERGY STAR, NAPA will encourage its members to reduce energy consumption and costs at asphalt mixture production facilities by employing proven energy-saving technologies and practices.

"NAPA's new partnership with ENERGY STAR complements The Road Forward initiative, an ambitious goal for the asphalt pavement industry to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050," said Audrey Copeland, NAPA president and CEO. "Recent inflation and volatility in energy prices provide further impetus for NAPA members to reduce their financial risk by improving energy efficiency, while also maximizing the impact of projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law."

As part of its continued commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability, NAPA also is launching the Asphalt Plant Energy Performance Peer Exchange (APEX) Program. The APEX Program is available to asphalt mixture producers who want to reduce environmental impacts associated with asphalt plant operations, reduce energy costs and receive formal recognition from the ENERGY STAR program for managing and reducing energy consumption.

In a pilot of the APEX program, 22 companies received training and peer networking opportunities to better manage and reduce energy consumption at asphalt plants, and even helped draft an asphalt mix plant energy guide. A tool that will allow existing plants to become ENERGY STAR labeled is in development.

"Improving the energy efficiency of our nation's manufacturing sector is critical to protecting our environment," said Cindy Jacobs, chief of the EPA ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch.

"Thanks to NAPA's leadership, we have an opportunity to engage with companies across the asphalt pavement industry, from small family-owned operations to multinational publicly traded corporations, which share a common goal of wanting to make their operations more efficient."

For more information about the APEX program, visit AsphaltPavement.org/Expertise/Sustainability/Tools.

For more information about the ENERGY STAR Industrial Energy Management Program, visit www.energystar.gov/industrial_plants.

