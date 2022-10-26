Committing to the industry-wide initiative to achieve net zero carbon emission asphalt pavements by 2050, two member companies have pledged their support for The Road Forward, an initiative of the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA).

Chattanooga-based Astec is a founding member of NAPA. Astec manufactures portable, relocatable and stationary continuous mix asphalt plants, batch process asphalt plants and related components such as fume condensers and emissions control devices. Astec has made a public commitment to the environment and is focused on the innovation of products used to recycle natural resources and reduce carbon footprints.

Astec founder J. Don Brock served the industry as chairman of NAPA's Associate Member Council in 1989. Astec's commitment to NAPA continues today, with Greg Renegar, vice president of customer success, currently serving on NAPA's Committee for Asphalt Research and Technology and numerous task forces.

"Sustainability is embedded in our strategy," said Jaco van der Merwe, group president, Astec. "We have a responsibility to do what is right for society and our planet, and that includes doing our part to help combat climate change. Our partnership with NAPA and The Road Forward reaffirms our public commitment to design and manufacture heavy equipment that helps promote a healthy environment for generations to come."

Headquartered in western Pennsylvania, Lindy Paving Inc. joined NAPA in 2001. In the decades since, Lindy projects have consistently been heralded as the best of the best, receiving five Sheldon G. Hayes Awards recognizing the best highway-paving projects in the country as well as two dozen Quality in Construction Awards. These accolades evidence Lindy's leadership commitment to quality and innovation in asphalt production and lay-down techniques, aspects that underscore the integral nature of asphalt pavements to resilient communities and its commitment to The Road Forward.

Lindy Vice President of Operations Dan Ganoe served on the Climate Stewardship Task Force, which developed The Road Forward.

"Lindy Paving is proud to partner with NAPA and The Road Forward and participate in the initiative to produce and construct high-quality sustainable asphalt materials and pavements," he said.

In supporting The Road Forward, these two companies are providing industry leadership on climate action. Their support will help fund ongoing research and education to aid the entire U.S. asphalt industry in producing net zero carbon emission asphalt production and construction by 2050.

"We proudly welcome Astec and Lindy Paving to The Road Forward," said NAPA President and CEO Audrey Copeland. "Both companies have demonstrated leadership on issues that advance our industry, the communities they serve and our shared climate. Their support of The Road Forward propels our collective vision for the future: sustainable communities and commerce, connected by net zero carbon asphalt pavements."

For more information, visit AsphaltPavement.org/Forward.

