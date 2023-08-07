BNA executives have ambitious plans under way for the airport to welcome visitors and new residents in a big way. (Aerial Innovations Southeast photo)

Travel industry experts and economists are saying that Americans are bursting out of the pandemic bubble and eager to travel. One airport has emerged from the bubble with a crescendo like a memorable guitar riff from its famous country musicians.

Nashville International Airport (BNA) made the nation's fifth fastest pandemic recovery in the country. Fiscal year 2022 was the busiest year in the airport's history. BNA expects to shatter that record with the end of its fiscal year in June 2023. Airport executives are overseeing about 18 million boardings per year with plans to accommodate 35 million in the future. Airport traffic there has doubled in 10 years.

Nashville's country music scene is a draw for fans, but the city also is booming with new businesses and a vibe that is drawing the third highest move rate in the country. BNA executives have ambitious plans under way for the airport to welcome these visitors and new residents in a big way.

BNA Vision is a $1.5 billion series of projects that is nearing completion with the New Horizon series encompassing another $1.5 billion to modernize and expand BNA and its services. Contractor Hensel Phelps from Greeley, Colo., is supervising the construction of BNA Vision.

BNA Vision is a series of projects that will wrap up this year. It includes:

• International Arrivals Facility (six additional gates)

• Pedestrian bridge connecting the garage to the terminal

• 24 TSA screening lanes at the central security checkpoint

• New dining, retail and service amenities

• Tripling the amount of short-term parking

• New on-site hotel adjacent to the terminal

A soaring canopy, with the pedestrian bridge attached below, is one of the centerpieces of the construction project. Traci Holton, BNA's chief engineer, noted the visual appeal of the structure, plus its practicality. This unusual structure also had its share of construction challenges.

"The canopy is 680 feet long and rests on columns that form the new garage. The new pedestrian bridge hangs from the canopy and protects passengers from the elements. It also serves as a unique welcoming feature for visitors coming into BNA."

The pedestrian walkway is a suspended truss assembly made up of large, wide-flanged beams, 14-in. diameter diagonal bracing and 6 in. of lightweight concrete on composite steel deck. It was preassembled and built in two sections to minimize the impact to the airport roadways.

Of course, workers had to construct the new canopy without impeding current passengers.

"The canopy raised the roof 14 feet and gives a spacious feeling for passengers using BNA," said Holton. "The project also expanded the terminal approximately 165 feet on the airside and about 15 feet landside."

Hoisting the canopy into place required some heavy lifting.

"Four large spine trusses were lifted into place to support the canopy," said Holton.

The lift required the use of one DEMAG 8800 crawler crane that stood 438 ft. tall with its Superlift configuration having the capacity to lift 1,760 tons.

Installing the canopy required shutting down access to the terminal for six nights to reroute vehicles and passengers for six to eight hours a night. This was due to the size and reach necessary to erect this structure. The heaviest pick for the airwave was just over 310,000 lbs.

Signs would not be enough. This job required some old-fashioned southern hospitality.

"This was an all-hands-on-deck moment," said Holton. "We recruited more than 60 volunteers and staff to direct passengers, help them move their luggage and make sure they got where they needed to go."

International Arrivals Facility (IAF)

To provide sufficient space for BNA's new International Arrivals Facility, the construction team needed to burrow underneath the building and remove some 50,000 cu. yds. of rock. In keeping with BNA's principles of green construction, the team kept the rock on the airport's 4,500-acre site.

"We know that rock will be needed for future construction projects on the airport," said Holton. "In fact, we often invite construction companies in the area to bring appropriate quality rock here that they need to dispose of."

The rock will be useful as new connecting taxiways are on the drawing board and a runway extension is a probability. Workers used some of the rock to level a 13-acre depression on the airport property.

The international arrival facility will expand BNA's capacity for international flights, with the hopes of adding new air service from BNA.

The New Horizon program will be launched soon and will encompass:

Five gate extension to Concourse D

New 16 gate Concourse A

New freight building

Baggage system handling improvements

Terminal roadway improvements

The new roadway improvements involve work by both Tennessee DOT (TDOT) and the airport and work is under way for both. TDOT is relocating Donelson Pike and developing a new interchange with Interstate 40. The airport is expanding the loop road from an average of three lanes approximately 1 mi. long to six lanes approximately 2 mi. long.

Dierks Bentley, country music star, made this observation about his city and its airport.

"I've traveled all over the world and have never experienced a city like Nashville. The people, the energy, the music inspires me. Nashville has blossomed into one of the most talked about and fastest growing cities in America. Because of that soaring population growth, Nashville International Airport BNA is expected to continue to grow at a record setting pace. The new airport design will reflect the best of Music City." CEG

