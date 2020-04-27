Nate Russell

IROCK Crushers, a manufacturer of mobile and portable crushing plants, screening plants and conveying equipment, announced the promotion of Nate Russell to director of sales & business development.

"I am looking forward to working hand-in-hand with IROCK's sales team and distribution network to promote the brand and the quality of the IROCK product line. I have a talented team to support me on IROCK's road to growth and success," said Russell.

Russell recently held the position of regional sales manager Mid-Atlantic/Northeast at IROCK. He will now concentrate his efforts on strengthening and growing dealer relationships in the United States as well as providing solutions and support to IROCK customers.

Russell also will focus on strengthening existing dealer relationships and ensuring that IROCK's product line and innovations are meeting the needs of end-users and the industry.

"Nate has spent the last 17 years working in various capacities with customers, dealers and manufacturers in the crushing and screening industry, so he is naturally a perfect fit to seamlessly integrate into this leadership role. He truly understands the challenges that dealers and producers face on a daily basis and Nate's experience and ambition will continue to move IROCK forward," said Chris Larson, general manager, IROCK Crushers.

