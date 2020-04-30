--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
National Attachments Moves Into New World Headquarters

Thu April 30, 2020 - National Edition #10
National Attachments was founded 31 years ago by Scott Guimond, when after working for a number of years as a sales representative for a local construction equipment distributor, he had an epiphany.

Construction equipment dealers were very good at selling earthmoving equipment and matching up the right machine for the right job. However, when it came to matching up the right attachment to the right machine, particularly when it came to excavators, many dealerships were sadly lacking, or at the very least, it was not a high priority. So, in 1989, Guimond and his wife, Kathy, gave up their day jobs and founded National Attachments, a company focused solely on matching up the right attachment with the right machine based on the job or task the machine was purchased to execute.

It didn't take long for Guimond to develop his first critical relationship with NYE, a company out of Canada that had established a reputation for making the most durable demolition grapples, concrete pulverizers and stump shears in the world. NYE had a policy in Canada of selling customer-direct and building each attachment to order and had not established any distribution network in the United States. NYE cautiously entered into an agreement with National Attachments and before long, they were so impressed with Guimond that National Atachments became NYE's sole distributor in the United States. Today, National Attachments represents many manufacturers from companies located throughout the United States, Canada and countries across the world, including Italy, Netherlands, Korea and Japan.

National Attachments owns patents on several products, including the concrete digital pulverizer. The company has shown strong growth every decade and now has more than 20,000 customers across North America and has attachments that have a lifecycle of more than 25,000 hours.

"Over the last few years, we grew out of our original facility and it was time for us to plan for the future and to lay the proper foundation for the next generation of National Attachments, namely my sons, Scott Guimond, II, and Gabe Guimond," said Scott Guimond. "This new facility provides unlimited manufacturing capabilities, increases our service and installation capabilities, provides a wonderful showroom for the occasional walk-in customer and provides plenty of additional office space for future growth." CEG

The National Attachments showroom features a wide assortment of construction equipment attachments available from the finest manufacturers across the world.
Gabe Guimond is vice president of demolition and recycling attachments.
Kathy Guimond, CFO of National Attachments, processes a package of NYE demolition tools.
Lou Sawyer, shop foreman, oversees the installation of an OMEF hydraulic tree shear on a Yanmar excavator.
Quin Allen (L), engineer of e-commerce development, plans an Internet marketing campaign with company President and Founder Scott Guimond.
National Attachments’ new world headquarters is located at Old Canal Way, Gorham, Maine.
Scott Guimond II is vice president of sales & acquisitions.
Scott Guimond is president and founder of National Attachments.
