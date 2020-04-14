Dan Letterle

In January of this year, National Equipment Dealers LLC (NED) hired Dan Letterle as executive VP and chief sales officer for the NED organization.

"Dan brings 25 plus years of dealership sales and OEM product management experience to the whole organization and will drive our sales strategy and implementation for all current and future affiliate NED companies," said Mitch Nevins, CEO NED.

In April, Corey Rogers, who previously held the title VP of sales of Earthmovers Construction Equipment, an NED LLC company, has taken on a new role as corporate VP of marketing and product specialist for the NED LLC organization.

"Corey will continue to provide great value to our company and will leverage his years of marketing and sales expertise to create new synergies across all promotional and marking initiates," save Nevins.

For more information, visit http://ned-llc.us.