Zach (L) and Brian Long

On Sept. 15, 2022, National Equipment Dealers LLC (NED) finalized its acquisition of L & N Supply Company, a family-owned heavy equipment distributor located near Atlanta in Dallas, Ga.

L & N Supply Company earned a strong reputation for servicing customers throughout Georgia over the past 32 plus years. Established in 1990 by Jimmie Brian Long, L & N Supply Company Inc. began as a distributor of ground engaging tools and undercarriage components.

Over the years the company grew to represent several major heavy equipment manufacturers, some of which are also represented by NED like Manitou, Mustang, Werk Brau and Connect Work Tools. As NED continued to seek out new strategic growth opportunities throughout the southeastern United States, L & N Supply Company's culture, equipment expertise, location and leadership team were found to be a good match for the company's expansion.

"L & N was the right partner for NED for many reasons, including their company heritage and values. They have been in business for over 32 years. You don't stay in business that long unless you are doing something right, and ultimately that boils down to taking care of your customers," said Will Blackerby, VP of fleet, NED LLC.

L & N Supply Company will become NED's 15th location across a five-state footprint. Zach Long, Brian's son, was just an infant when the company began. Today, as the company becomes a new NED branch, Zach Long will continue to work with NED as the general manager for the Atlanta market.

"L & N Supply flourished over the years because we remained committed to important principles like safety, integrity, quality and value for our customers. We look forward to continuing this commitment as we move ahead with NED," said Zach Long, general manager Atlanta, NED LLC.

In addition to several product lines that both companies represent in common, NED will add additional products to the portfolio, including Hyundai Construction Equipment, Sakai soil compaction products and others to be announced. The new location in Dallas will be renamed NED LLC, in accordance with NED's current branding strategy.

L & N Supply Company will join the other NED legacy companies that collectively serve as the foundation for NED's continued growth and success in the construction equipment industry.

"At NED, our sustainable growth as a company is dependent on strategic alliances with companies and people that are like-minded with similar ethics and principles to ours. L & N Supply Company and their people fit the NED mold and will add tremendous value to our growing company," said Jesse Beasley, C.O.O., NED LLC.

