Richardson Service 1991 Inc. is now a National Equipment Dealers LLC (NED) company.

The recent acquisition of Richardson Services will expand the NED organization in the state of South Carolina, where NED is represented by MAY-RHI in Columbia and Summerville. Richardson Service 1991 Inc. is located in Conway, S.C., at 2667 US-378, approximately 40 minutes northwest of Myrtle Beach.

"The Richardson Service team is excited about its new partnership with the NED organization. This partnership brings together a vast knowledge base and a wide range of products and services that we look forward to sharing with our current and future customers. Richardson Service is committed to this new relationship along with maintaining those that have supported us over the last 30 years," said Paul Harmer, Richardson Service owner and founder.

This acquisition will greatly enhance the NED product portfolio in South Carolina to include leading forestry and mulching equipment like Barko, CMI and Prinoth.

In addition to these legacy equipment lines, the Richardson Services team also will represent the full-line of Hyundai Construction Equipment, Manitou equipment, Sakai compaction equipment, Yanmar compact equipment and Bell articulated trucks.

"On behalf of National Equipment Dealers, we are excited and privileged to have the Richardson Services team join NED's team in our growth plan. The experienced and specialized group of professionals that Richardson brings to the NED family, will only enhance our ability to service a broader and more diverse customer base. We look forward to getting to work with and grow NED's business with this new acquisition," said Mitch Nevins, CEO, NED LLC

Richardson Service 1991 Inc. has provided heavy equipment sales and service solutions to customers throughout South Carolina and beyond since its founding in 1991. The company started as a quick repair shop in Conway, S.C., and has since grown to become a well-known, premier dealership, specializing in construction equipment, forestry equipment and compact equipment.

The entire Richardson Services team, including the previous owner and founder Paul Harmer, will remain with the company. Harmer and his team will continue to provide customer service and support to their customers throughout the region.

"I couldn't be more excited to work with Paul Harmer and his team. His footprint and specialized equipment offering allows NED to further service our customers throughout the entire network. These are exciting times to be with such a great company and watch it grow," said Jesse Beasley, VP NED, East Coast operations.

NED Re-Branding

The new branch in Conway, S.C., will be the first location among the NED companies to be renamed as NED (National Equipment Dealers). Over the following months, National Equipment Dealers will continue to re-brand all of the remaining MAY-RHI, Earthmovers Construction Equipment, and Four Seasons Equipment branch locations under the same NED brand name for improved name recognition, company efficiencies and customer support.

For more information, visit nedealers.com.

