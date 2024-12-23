List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    National Equipment League — Heavy Equipment Operation as a Professional Sport — Launches Season Two

    The National Equipment League's Season Two features six competitors in heavy equipment operation, including returning champion Bryan Furnace and new additions like Brenna Moore. With new events and a championship belt on the line, the league aims to showcase the skills and passion of the construction industry through exciting competition. Spectators can watch the action on Hyundai's YouTube and Facebook channels.

    Mon December 23, 2024 - National Edition
    National Equipment League


    The National Equipment League has launched its second season with the debut of a new event, new contests and six competitors from the world of construction and heavy equipment operation.

    This includes returning champion Bryan Furnace, returning competitors Andrew Camarata and Mike Simon (Dirt Perfect), as well as new competitors Brenna Moore, Chris Guins (LetsDig18) and Brandon Shannon (Dirt, Grain & Steel).

    This will be an official championship round of four events with Furnace putting up his championship belt to the eventual winner at the conclusion of event four. The National Equipment League is hosted by HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America and is built as a new entertainment platform to showcase the skills, character and passion of the construction industry through competition. Episode/event one of the new season can be viewed here.

    "The competition is more fast-paced this season, and we have great rivalries that rise to the surface in each event," said Bill Elverman, commissioner of the National Equipment League. "This includes the great ongoing rivalry between Mike Simon and Chris Guins, the darkhorse champion Bryan Furnace and the legend Andrew Camarata reminding everyone of how good they are at the controls, and new competitors like Brenna Moore showing us the power of women operators in the industry, and Brandon Shannon matching humor and wit with skill. It's going to be a great season."

    "It really is a hybrid of auto racing and combat sports — it's entertaining, it's fun to watch, and heavy equipment operation translates very well as a sporting event," said Susan Philpott, marketing manager, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment. "Turning equipment operation into a professional sport and creating this competition is a great way to raise awareness and for people to understand the role that the construction industry plays in the world around us."

    The series of National Equipment League events will be broadcast from the Hyundai YouTube and Facebook channels. Triple Crown Products came on board for the new season as the official apparel sponsor/partner, outfitting competitors and field crew for each event. Additional promotional considerations were made possible by Blue Diamond Attachments.

    A new development this season: each competitor is sponsored at the event by a local heavy equipment dealer from their home territory. These partners include National Equipment Dealers, A Montano, Diamond Equipment, Buck & Knobby, Jet City Equipment and Hardings Heavy Equipment.

    For more information on the National Equipment League, or to inquire about competing in and sponsoring/participating in future events, email [email protected], or fill out the form at EquipmentLeague.com.

    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6

    Returning champ Bryan Furnace will be putting up his championship belt to the eventual winner at the conclusion of event four. (Photo courtesy of National Equipment League)
    Andrew Camarata competes in the mass excavation sprint. (Photo courtesy of National Equipment League)
    Brandon Shannon warms up for the competition. (Photo courtesy of National Equipment League)
    Dirt Perfect gets in a practice run at The National Equipment League event. (Photo courtesy of National Equipment League)
    Returning champion Bryan Furnace is prepared to defend his title. (Photo courtesy of National Equipment League)
    The National Equipment League competitors assemble. (Photo courtesy of National Equipment League)




