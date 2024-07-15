List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    VIDEO: National Equipment League Launches its First Championship Competition in Partnership With HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America

    Mon July 15, 2024 - National Edition
    National Equipment League



    The winner will be crowned the first ever National Equipment League Champion and take home the championship belt and additional prizes from Hyundai.   (Photo courtesy of the National Equipment League) The National Equipment League — founded as a new entertainment platform to showcase the skills, character and passion of the construction industry through competition — will crown its first ever champion at the completion of four events broadcast over the course of the next month.   (Photo courtesy of the National Equipment League)

    The newly founded National Equipment League is broadcasting its first events starting online in partnership with HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America.

    The National Equipment League — founded as a new entertainment platform to showcase the skills, character and passion of the construction industry through competition — will crown its first ever champion at the completion of four events broadcast over the course of the next month. The winner will be crowned the first ever National Equipment League Champion and take home the championship belt and additional prizes from Hyundai.

    Photo courtesy of the National Equipment League

    Competitors in the first competition include Mike Simon (AKA Dirt Perfect), Andrew Camarata, Bryan Furnace, Dave Buchakian and Geoff Dodge. Mr. Digg Ryan Williams also joined the fun as a member of the broadcast team.

    All events were filmed at the HD Hyundai Customer Product Center in Carnesville, Ga., and will continue to be shared from Hyundai social platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.

    "We had an incredible time putting this together with some of the biggest construction industry names in social media and YouTube," said Susan Philpott, marketing manager, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment. "The sense of competition and camaraderie is clear as each competitor gives it their all throughout the events — there's lead changes, there's competitive drama, and it all serves to highlight the passion and skills of the construction industry."

    "I see the National Equipment League existing somewhere at the crossroads of mixed martial arts and dirt track racing," said Bill Elverman, commissioner of the National Equipment League. "It's being built to give future generations an entertaining and dynamic view into an industry that we're all passionate about. We hope operators from all around North America will take note and want to test their skills in a competition that's fun to watch but also serves as a showcase for our industry. And we hope it provides a platform for skilled trades men and women to serve as heroes to future generations."

    Photo courtesy of the National Equipment League

    Future event dates are TBD, but the National Equipment League championship will be up for grabs throughout the year as both existing and new challengers take on the eventual champion.

    "This is definitely an ongoing, legacy championship," said Elverman. "We want this to be like professional mixed martial arts where operators are calling each other out and continually going head-to-head with the best. If our first championship is any indication, there is excitement for that level of entertainment and competition."

    The first series of National Equipment League events will be broadcast from the Hyundai YouTube and Facebook channels. Additional promotional considerations were made possible by Blue Diamond Attachments.

    For more information on the National Equipment League, or to inquire about competing in and sponsoring/participating in future events, email [email protected], or fill out the form at EquipmentLeague.com.




    Today's top stories

    Hyundai Adds Another Product Category With Introduction of HD100 Tracked Dozer

    IIJA Report Card Reveals Mixed Grades

    E.R. Snell, Webber Make Headway On $500M GDOT Project

    VIDEO: Cat Track Wear Sensor Provides Remote, No-Touch Wear Monitoring

    Stay Connected to Your Fleet With Solution Linkage CONNECT, Hitachi Construction Machinery's New Global Fleet Management System

    How to Select the Right BOSS Spreader

    Blue Diamond Attachments Announces New Rotary Cutters

    VIDEO: JCB Partners With Rock Legend Joe Walsh, VetsAid to Rock & Rebuild



     

    Read more about...

    Contest HD Hyundai Construction Equipment-North America National Equipment League Sports & Entertainment







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA