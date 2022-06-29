The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Philadelphia Foundation and NEST Nurtures announced the 13th annual MyWIC camp will bring real-world experiences and mentorship to girls in the Philadelphia area this summer.

The free, in-person, construction camp for girls will provide education about the opportunities that exist in the construction industry, regardless of gender.

The MyWIC camp, which stands for Mentoring young Women In Construction, will take place up to three days per week throughout Philadelphia from July 6 to Aug. 10. MyWIC is run by the NAWIC Philadelphia Foundation, which partnered with companies like NEST, a leading national facilities management company, and Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia to make it a reality.

NEST Nurtures is NEST's philanthropic division.

"We are thrilled to see the lasting impact of the MyWIC camp, as many of our girls have gone on to successful careers in the trades and construction over the last 13 years," said Mary Gaffney, NAWIC Phila. Foundation President.

"By the end of the camp each summer, we see a tangible increase in the girls' self-confidence, self-esteem, and their overall self-image."

"Through the coordination of companies like NEST, we provide the girls with real-life experiences and access to leaders across the Philadelphia area," added Gaffney.

"When we first partnered with MyWIC in 2021, our team at NEST, along with many of our retail partners in Philadelphia, saw firsthand the impact this camp can have on the girls," said Rob Almond, CEO of NEST, which is based in South Jersey.

"We're thrilled to help support and add resources for MyWIC this year and continue to introduce the opportunities that exist in our industries for the next generation of women in construction."

The day camps will take place at several trade locations throughout the Philadelphia area during the months of July and August. Each day, the girls will learn about a specialty within the trades, including carpentry, sheet metal, safety training, electricians, finishing trades, steamfitters, plumbers and retail construction.

About Mentoring Young Women In Construction

Mentoring young Women In Construction (MyWIC) is a free, construction industry, day camp for 7th through 12th-grade girls in the Philadelphia region. MyWIC is organized and run by the NAWIC Philadelphia Foundation, a 501(C)3 non-profit organization, and sponsored by various organizations throughout the Philadelphia region.

About National Association of Women in Construction

With more than 115 chapters across the country, the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) offers its members education, support and networking to help advance women's careers in construction, build their technical skills and become leaders. NAWIC's core purpose is to strengthen and amplify the success of women in the construction industry from tradeswomen to business owners. The Philadelphia Chapter of NAWIC and the NAWIC Philadelphia Foundation are volunteer organizations.

About NEST Nurtures

NEST Nurtures is the charitable arm of NEST, the pioneer of the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) industry. NEST Nurtures focuses on supporting nonprofits and improving communities throughout North America.

Founded in 2020, NEST Nurtures aims to expand the company's longtime philanthropic endeavors that have been part of NEST's core values since its inception in 1994. NEST Nurtures' beneficiaries are often nominated by employees and partners.

For more information, visit enternest.com/our-company/nest-nurtures.

