Middle school and high school-age girls from the Philadelphia area will attend a complimentary in-person construction camp this summer to provide real-world experience, mentorship and education about the opportunities that exist in the construction industry, regardless of gender.

The camp is called MyWIC, which stands for Mentoring young Women In Construction, and will take place two days per week in Philadelphia between July 12 and Aug. 17, 2021. MyWIC is run by the NAWIC Philadelphia Foundation, which partnered with companies like NEST, a leading national facilities management company, to make it a reality.

"Many girls are unaware that a career in construction can be extremely fun and financially rewarding," said Mary Gaffney, NAWIC Philadelphia Foundation treasurer. "Through the MyWIC camp, we work to promote construction awareness as well as leadership and team-building skills, build self-confidence, self-esteem and boost their overall self-image.

"We can give these girls an incredible experience thanks to the support of companies like NEST, who is providing resources and expertise through their network of major retail partners here in Philadelphia and across the country," added Gaffney.

"Supporting the next generation of women in the construction industry is extremely important to us at NEST," said Rob Almond, CEO of NEST. "We have a shortage of skilled men and women across the industry and the attendance in trade schools has seen a downward trend. Helping build up the profession of working in the trades has been a passion of mine for years."

The day camps will take place at several locations throughout the Philadelphia area during the months of July (12th, 13th, 19th, 20th, 26th, 27th) and August (2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th and 17th).

About Mentoring Young Women In Construction

Mentoring young Women In Construction (MyWIC) is a free, construction industry, day camp for 7th through 12th-grade girls in the Philadelphia region. MyWIC is organized and run by the NAWIC Philadelphia Foundation, a 501(C)3 non-profit organization, and sponsored by various organizations throughout the Philadelphia region.

About National Association of Women in Construction

With more than 115 chapters across the country, the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) offers its members education, support, and networking to help advance women's careers in construction, build their technical skills, and become leaders. NAWIC's core purpose is to strengthen and amplify the success of women in the construction industry from tradeswomen to business owners. The Philadelphia Chapter of NAWIC and the NAWIC Philadelphia Foundation are volunteer organizations.

About NEST

NEST is the pioneer of the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) industry in the United States and Canada since 1994. NEST's Integrated Facilities Management solution pairs financial acumen and business analytics with a strategic consultative approach. Real-time data, reporting, and analytics technology empower business leaders and facility management teams with the informed insights that enable them to make smarter decisions. To learn more about NEST, visit enterNEST.com or follow NEST on LinkedIn.

