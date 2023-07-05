Garry Higdem

The NCCCO Foundation announced the appointment of seven members to its board of directors, effective July 1.

Garry Higdem, Mario Sinacola & Sons, Frisco, Texas; Kerry Hulse, retired vice president of operations, Deep South Crane & Rigging, Houston, Texas; Tim Watters, president, Hoffman Equipment, Piscataway, N.J.; Chris Ryan, retired vice president of equipment, Boh Bros. Construction, New Orleans, La.; and Ingo Schiller, Partner, Path Finder Consulting Group, Alexandria, Va., were reappointed to serve additional terms on the NCCCO Foundation board of directors.

Two new individuals, Alexander Alonso, chief knowledge officer, Society for Human Resource Management, Alexandria, Va., and Adrian Lacey, apprenticeship director, Florida West Coast Operating Engineers Apprenticeship Local 487, Plant City, Fla., also were appointed to fill recently added board positions.

Thomas Sicklesteel, CEO, National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators continues as an Ex Officio member of the board.

Subsequently, Higdem, Hulse and Watters were re-elected to serve as president, vice president and secretary/treasurer respectively for a one-year term.

"The NCCCO Foundation is honored and grateful to have such depth of skills, talent and experience leading the organization into the future," said T.J. Cantwell, NCCCO Foundation executive director. "As the Foundation begins several projects to help the load handling industry through research, workforce development and education it is more important than ever to have leaders like these who can see a bright future for the industry and Foundation ahead and have a vision to help us get there."

