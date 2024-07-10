Photo courtesy of NCCCO

The NCCCO Foundation announced several new appointments, retirements, and new officers to its board of directors who began their service on July 1.

After long and distinguished service to the NCCCO Foundation, Kerry Hulse, retired vice president of operations, Deep South Crane & Rigging, Houston, Texas; Tim Watters, president, Hoffman Equipment, Piscataway, N.J.; and Chris Ryan, retired vice president of equipment, Boh Bros. Construction, New Orleans, La., completed their terms and retired from the Foundation board of directors.

Three new individuals were appointed to fill the vacated board positions: Robert Albano, retired chairman, Heavy Equipment Colleges of America, Las Vegas, Nev.; Kate Lampson, director of business development and strategic communication, Lampson International, Kennewick, Wash.; and Pete Laux, senior equipment manager, Kiewit Companies, Vancouver, Wash.

Individuals continuing their current terms on the board include Alexander Alonso, chief knowledge officer, Society for Human Resource Management, Alexandria, Va.; Garry Higdem, retired CEO of Mario Sinacola & Sons, Frisco, Texas; Adrian Lacey, apprenticeship director, Florida West Coast Operating Engineers Apprenticeship Local 487, Plant City, Fla; and Ingo Schiller, partner, Path Finder Consulting Group, Alexandria, Va.

Thomas Sicklesteel, CEO, National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators continues as an Ex Officio member of the board.

Subsequently, Higdem, Schiller and Laux were elected to serve as president, vice president, and secretary/treasurer respectively for a one-year term.

"The NCCCO Foundation is fortunate to have benefited from the knowledge and experience of all those members of the board who have recently retired," said T.J. Cantwell, NCCCO Foundation executive director. "We are equally grateful to have the excellent leadership and support of our current directors and new appointees on the board to guide the organization forward."

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories