NCCER unveiled various construction education programs in 2024, including a new Construction Foreman Certification to train frontline supervisors. Updates to craft training curricula, Spanish translations, and digital resources were also featured, addressing industry demands and promoting workforce diversity.

The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) released several new or updated educational products in 2024, serving its ongoing mission to provide workforce development solutions for the construction industry and impacting 330,000 people.

NCCER's newest craft training products include a new certification program, multiple curricula updates, new Spanish curriculum translations and NCCERconnect digital courses and resources.

One of the highlights of the year was the launch of the brand-new Construction Foreman Certification Program. Helping to fill a significant gap in formal training for frontline supervisors, the program covers critical areas of field leadership such as people management, communication, quality, safety and productivity.

The Construction Foreman Certification Program is the latest offering in NCCER's Construction Leadership Series (CLS), which provides turnkey, self-paced online certification solutions for leadership development. The first title in the CLS, the Construction Superintendent Certification Program, debuted in 2023.

NCCER also released more than 15 individual level revisions for its craft training curricula. Each curriculum update included important content enhancements to reflect current industry standards and new advancements in safety, technology, equipment and other best practices.

Among the most notable curriculum updates was the release of Solar Photovoltaic System Installer, 2nd Edition. This highly anticipated title offers a robust modernization of NCCER's solar training, which was first released in 2011. The curriculum's second edition is designed to support skilled professionals in the booming solar sector, which has seen project and workforce demands grow amid green energy legislation and other industry initiatives.

Other 2024 releases that serve the surging workforce needs include the complete fourth editions for both the Industrial Maintenance Mechanic and Heavy Equipment Operations programs. In addition, the popular Welding curriculum saw the completion of its sixth edition updates with the release of its final two levels.

Helping to expand access to high-quality training and credentials for an increasingly diverse workforce, NCCER also released several new Spanish language translations, including the first two levels of Electrical, 11th Edition. In partnership with TIC — The Industrial Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kiewit Corporation, several titles within NCCER's Power Line Worker program also were published in Spanish.

NCCER aims to improve lives through construction education. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to the construction industry, NCCER develops training and credentialing materials due to corporate and individual support.

For the full selection of construction education products released by NCCER in 2024, see below:

New Certification Programs

Construction Foreman Certification Program

Updated Curriculum

Solar Photovoltaic System Installer, 2nd Edition

Managing Electrical Hazards, 6th Edition

Plumbing Level 3, 5th Edition

Advanced Carpentry: Frame and Finish, 6th Edition

HVACR Levels 2-3, 6th Edition

Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Levels 1-4, 4th Edition

Drywall Level 2, 2nd Edition

Heavy Equipment Operations, Levels 1-3, 4th Edition

Welding Levels 3-4, 6th Edition

Translations

Introduction to the Power Industry (Introducción a la industria de energía)

Power Line Worker Level 1 (Trabajador de línea eléctrica nivel 1)

Power Line Worker: Substation Level 2 (Trabajador de línea eléctrica: Subestación nivel 2)

Power Line Worker: Transmission Level 2 (Trabajador de línea eléctrica: Transmisión nivel 2)

Power Line Worker: Substation Level 3 (Trabajador de línea eléctrica: Subestación nivel 3)

Electrical Level 1, 11th Edition (Electricidad nivel 1)

Electrical Level 2, 11th Edition (Electricidad nivel 2)

NCCERconnect

Introduction to Solar Photovoltaics, 2nd Edition

Solar Photovoltaic System Installer, 2nd Edition

Fundamentals of Crew Leadership, 4th Edition

Welding Level 2, 6th Edition

Plumbing Level 3, 5th Edition

For more information, visit www.nccer.org/programs-crafts/

