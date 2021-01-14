Tarheel State residents need to get ready for road construction in 2021, as the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) gave the green light to dozens of road projects in the central part of the state in early January.

The state transportation agency awarded nearly $14 million in contracts to rehabilitate approximately 85 mi. of existing roads in seven counties. The work includes milling and resurfacing roads, along with shoulder work where needed. Construction may begin as soon as March 15.

In Chatham County, crews will repair 9 mi. of U.S. Highway 64 on the Pittsboro bypass, between Exit 378 and the Haw River bridge. Work is scheduled for completion by June 2022

In Hoke and Moore counties, nearly 7 mi. along U.S. 15-501 between the Scotland County line and Aberdeen will be under repair. The contracted completion date is November 2021

Also, in Moore County, look for construction on almost 14 mi. of parts of U.S. 1 and U.S. 15-501 as well as eight sections of secondary roads. Work is slated to be finished by June 2022

In Lee County, crews will work on 13 sections totaling 12 mi. of secondary roads. It should be done by June 2022

Crews also will resurface 11½ mi. of road that include sections of U.S. 15-501 and U.S. 74 Business, plus 10 sections of secondary roads across Scotland and Hoke counties. All those improvements should be wrapped up by June 2022

Another contract was awarded for nearly 10 mi. of road in Montgomery County, split between two sections each of N.C. Highways 731 and 73, a section of N.C. 109, and nine sections of secondary roads. That work, too, should be done by June 2022

Richmond County will see work on about 21 mi. of roads, including four sections of U.S. 1, two sections of U.S. 220, nine sections of U.S. 74, a section of N.C. 109 and nine sections of secondary roads. Like all the other projects, if plans hold, it will be ready for traffic by June 2022.

Contracts for all these projects were awarded to North Carolina-based companies, including Barnhill Contracting Co. of Rocky Mount, Fred Smith Co. of Raleigh, Hudson Paving Inc. of Rockingham, and S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson.