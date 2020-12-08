NDDOT completed the new Long X Bridge in 2020.
The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) wraps up work on 193 road and bridge projects during the 2020 construction season, which is coming to a close around the state.
"2020 was a tremendous year for the NDDOT and the state of North Dakota," said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. "We invested almost $400 million into the state highway system and improved all modes of transportation throughout the state. I want to personally thank everyone who contributed to making this construction season successful and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the state's transportation system."
Notable projects completed in 2020 include the Demers Avenue project in Grand Forks; the Interstate 94 pedestrian bridge in Dickinson; the Fargo Main Avenue project; and the new Long X Bridge opening to traffic.
Major construction projects by region include:
Bismarck District:
- Reconstruction of 43rd Avenue from Montreal Street to State Street in Bismarck
- Milling and overlay on U.S. 83 NB/SB from Bismarck to Wilton
- Milling and overlay on ND 36 from Wilton to Junction ND 14
- Main Street signals, curb and gutter, lighting, landscaping in Bismarck
- Safety Corridor on U.S. 83 from Bismarck to Washburn
Dickinson District:
- Surfacing and widening on ND 22 from Junction 12 to New England
- Major rehabilitation on ND 8 from Junction 200 to Twin Buttes
- Lighting and signals on Villard Street in Dickinson
Williston District:
- Concrete overlay on U.S. 2 from Blaisdell to west of Berthold
- Reconstruction of ND 1804 from Red Mike Area to west of Williston
- Major rehabilitation on ND 73 from Junction ND 23 to mile 6
- Bridge deck overlay on ND 23 Four Bears Bridge
- Reconstruction of intersection of ND 1804 and 7th Avenue East in Williston
Minot District:
- Major rehabilitation on ND 37 from Parshall to 4 mi. east of Junction ND 1804
- Reconstruction of 31st Avenue from Broadway to 13th Street Southeast in Minot
- Overlay on ND 37 from Garrison to Junction US 83
- Micro surfacing on ND 43 from Junction ND 14 to Junction U.S. 281
Devils Lake District:
- Major rehabilitation on U.S. 2 west of Devils Lake
- Major rehabilitation on U.S. 281 from Sheyenne to near Junction ND 57
- Grade raise on ND 20 north of Devils Lake
Valley City District:
- Milling and overlay ND 46 from Junction U.S. 281 to Junction ND 1
- 5th Avenue Northwest reconstruction in Valley City
- Milling and overlay on ND 1 from Junction I-94 North to Junction ND 26
- Main Street milling, overlay, lighting, signals, bikeway, and ramp revisions in Valley City
Fargo District:
- Milling and overlay on ND 32 from Junction ND 13 to Lisbon
- Bridge deck overlay on I-29 3 miles north of ND 200
- Concrete median barrier on I-29 south of 17th Avenue South in Fargo
- Deck overlay on 12th Avenue North in Fargo
- Concrete pavement repair and chip sealing on ND 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton
Grand Forks District:
- Concrete overlay on U.S. 2 from Grand Forks Air Force Base to 69th Street
- Milling and overlay on ND 1 from ND 26 to east of Junction ND 200
- Milling and overlay with pipe repairs on ND 1 from Lakota to near Edmore
- University Avenue milling and overlay from State Street to 3rd Street in Grand Forks
- 5th Street from U.S. 2 to Demers Avenue milling and overlay in Grand Forks
