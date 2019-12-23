Nearly 6,000 Bidders Vie for More Than 3,300 Equipment

More than 5,850 bidders participated online and in person at Ritchie Bros.' multi-million-dollar unreserved public equipment auction Dec. 18, 2019, in North East, Md.

With bidders from 50 countries, approximately 89 percent of the equipment in the auction was sold to out-of-state buyers, from as far away as Germany, Nigeria and Vietnam. Online bidders purchased approximately 60 percent of the equipment sold (by dollar value).

More than 3,350 equipment items and trucks were sold in the auction, including 105+ excavators, 45+ skid steers, 45+ loaders, 30 dozers, 185+ aerial work platforms, 85+ dump trucks, 235+ truck tractors, and more. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices. CEG