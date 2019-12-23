--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Nearly 6,000 Bidders Vie for More Than 3,300 Equipment

Mon December 23, 2019 - Northeast Edition #26
More than 5,850 bidders participated online and in person at Ritchie Bros.' multi-million-dollar unreserved public equipment auction Dec. 18, 2019, in North East, Md.

With bidders from 50 countries, approximately 89 percent of the equipment in the auction was sold to out-of-state buyers, from as far away as Germany, Nigeria and Vietnam. Online bidders purchased approximately 60 percent of the equipment sold (by dollar value).

More than 3,350 equipment items and trucks were sold in the auction, including 105+ excavators, 45+ skid steers, 45+ loaders, 30 dozers, 185+ aerial work platforms, 85+ dump trucks, 235+ truck tractors, and more. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices. CEG

Cranes! Cranes! Cranes!
A Komatsu HD605 rock truck rolls over the auction ramp.
Cody Steller, a tree climber for Delmarva Tree, Smyrna, Del., was checking out some equipment he would love to operate in the future.
Luke Loboz, the president of Loboz & Associates, travelled from Illinois to look at some iron.
Forestry delimbers, feller bunchers, stump grinders and more were waiting for the right bid.
Anyone looking for aerial lift had many to choose from.
Several Caterpillar D6N crawler tractors are sold to the highest bidder at the Ritchie Bros. North East, Md., sale.
The registration line went out the door at the final auction sale of 2019 at the North East, Md., site.
John Alexander of Alban Cat, Baltimore, Md., following the bidding.
Braving the cold were Tom Linton (L) of Digging & Rigging, Mount Airy, Md., and Alan Lynch of Gunpowder Excavating, Baltimore, Md. The weather didn’t phase Lynch, who showed up to the sale wearing shorts!
A Cat D8T was ready to go home with a new owner.
Clint Hill, a mechanic with EFG Paving, based in Dover, Del., is having a blast on the D8T.
Jimmy Siefert (L), an operator, and Joe Costantini, a foreman, both of JMC Contractors in Glen Mills, Pa., were checking out the inventory.
Anthony Boyer, a mechanic, and Dale Fairgrieve, a salesman, both of Bill Miller Equipment, Frostburg, Md., were dwarfed by this Komatsu HD605 tire, despite both men being more than 6 ft. tall!
Read more about...

Auctions Maryland Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers