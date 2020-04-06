(L-R) are Les Middleton, Manitowoc; Matt Noonan and Randy Defosse, WPCE; Larry Holmes; Jonelle and John Anderson, NessCampbell; Mike Lanigan, Lanco Group; Bob Johnson, WPCE; David Hull, Harrison Hipple and Kevin Blaney, Manitowoc.

At ConExpo 2020, Manitowoc celebrated a new purchase with NessCampbell Crane + Rigging: a Manitowoc MLC300 crawler crane.

Manitowoc's Les Middleton, David Hull, Harrison Hipple and Kevin Blaney presented NessCampbell's team, including Jonelle Anderson and John Anderson, a celebratory plaque to mark the occasion. Joining the celebration at the Manitowoc's booth at the show were boxing legend Larry Holmes, Manitowoc's dealer Western Pacific Crane & Equipment and members of the Lanco Group.

"The MLC300 is an innovative crane and will be a powerful addition to our rental fleet," John Anderson said.

