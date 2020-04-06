--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

NessCampbell Crane + Rigging Purchases MLC300 Crawler Crane at ConExpo 2020

Mon April 06, 2020 - West Edition
Manitowoc


(L-R) are Les Middleton, Manitowoc; Matt Noonan and Randy Defosse, WPCE; Larry Holmes; Jonelle and John Anderson, NessCampbell; Mike Lanigan, Lanco Group; Bob Johnson, WPCE; David Hull, Harrison Hipple and Kevin Blaney, Manitowoc.
(L-R) are Les Middleton, Manitowoc; Matt Noonan and Randy Defosse, WPCE; Larry Holmes; Jonelle and John Anderson, NessCampbell; Mike Lanigan, Lanco Group; Bob Johnson, WPCE; David Hull, Harrison Hipple and Kevin Blaney, Manitowoc.

At ConExpo 2020, Manitowoc celebrated a new purchase with NessCampbell Crane + Rigging: a Manitowoc MLC300 crawler crane.

Manitowoc's Les Middleton, David Hull, Harrison Hipple and Kevin Blaney presented NessCampbell's team, including Jonelle Anderson and John Anderson, a celebratory plaque to mark the occasion. Joining the celebration at the Manitowoc's booth at the show were boxing legend Larry Holmes, Manitowoc's dealer Western Pacific Crane & Equipment and members of the Lanco Group.

"The MLC300 is an innovative crane and will be a powerful addition to our rental fleet," John Anderson said.

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Cranes Crawler Cranes Manitowoc NessCampbell Crane + Rigging