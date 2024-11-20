NessCampbell Crane + Rigging used a Grove GMK6450-1 crane to assemble a towboat in Seattle. The crane, the first in North America, proved essential in lifting heavy components with precision and efficiency. This strategic investment enhances NessCampbell's fleet capabilities for a variety of projects in the Pacific Northwest.

Photo courtesy of Manitowoc Central to the project was a 500 ton Grove GMK6450-1 all-terrain crane, NessCampbell’s latest acquisition and the first model of its kind in North America.

NessCampbell Crane + Rigging, a leader in crane and rigging solutions across the Pacific Northwest, partnered with Western Towboat to assemble a new towboat at its Seattle facility.

Central to the project was a 500 ton Grove GMK6450-1 all-terrain crane, NessCampbell's latest acquisition and the first model of its kind in North America. The brand-new GMK6450-1 worked alongside Western Towboat's Manitowoc 3900 crawler crane to complete the complex assembly process.

Primary tasks included lifting and rotating a massive hull and placing the towboat house on top. NessCampbell's skilled crew carefully planned each step to ensure a smooth lift and secure assembly.

NessCampbell's team first rigged the 135,000-lb. hull, carefully lifting and rotating it into a vertical position. The operation required precise control and stability to prevent misalignment or damage.

Following the initial lift, the team reconfigured the rigging to set the hull upright, preparing it for the next assembly steps with Western Towboat's crew. The GMK6450-1 was then used to lift the 58,000-lb. towboat house and place it onto the hull.

The teams overcame multiple challenges, including tight space constraints.

"Bringing the 500-USt GMK6450-1 into a crowded shipyard was no small feat," said Josh Buege, NessCampbell's project manager for the towboat assembly. "We tackled site logistics challenges by conducting slope and ground stability assessments to keep everything secure."

With Seattle's unpredictable weather, operators closely monitored wind speeds to ensure they remained below 10 mph, prioritizing efficiency and lift precision.

"Having the new Grove GMK6450-1 was crucial for this project. It allowed us to lift heavy components with the reliability and precision we require," Buege added. "Our highly trained team, coupled with this outstanding crane, guaranteed a safe and smooth assembly process for Western Towboat."

Photo courtesy of Manitowoc

A Strategic Investment

The Grove GMK6450-1 is a key addition to NessCampbell's fleet, reflecting its commitment to innovation and investment in top crane technology. This 6-axle, all-terrain crane, equipped with Manitowoc's Crane Control System (CCS) and the self-assembling MegaWingLift, will support a range of projects across the Pacific Northwest, including HVAC installation, tower crane assembly and concrete girder erection. With all axle weights under the 22,000-lb. maximum, the crane's roadability makes it versatile for various applications.

"We chose this model for its superior luffing jib capabilities and ease of deployment," said John Anderson, NessCampbell's president. "It's one of the only cranes in its class that doesn't require launching the main boom, which is a major advantage in our area. With the GMK6450-1, our fleet is more capable than ever, enabling us to serve our clients more effectively."

After arriving by ship, the crane underwent a complete inspection and onboarding process at Western Pacific Crane & Equipment's Arlington, Wash., facility. Manitowoc factory technicians led comprehensive training for NessCampbell's operators and mechanics to ensure they were fully prepared to utilize the crane's advanced capabilities and address service-related matters.

According to Randy DeFosse, general manager at Western Pacific Crane & Equipment, the Grove crane perfectly fits NessCampbell's diverse project needs.

"Our team was very excited to deliver this new GMK6450-1 to NessCampbell. We strive to offer our customers lifting solutions that provide a competitive edge for the markets they serve. The new GMK6450-1, with its strong capacity charts and maneuverability, is an excellent fit to further enhance NessCampbell's crane fleet. We truly appreciate our continued strong business relationship with Ness Campbell."

Photo courtesy of Manitowoc

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories