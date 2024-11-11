Netafim USA launches GrowSphere digital farming platform, offering an all-in-one tool for irrigation and fertigation management. With advanced features like "crop advisor" and a partnership with Phytech, it aims to optimize crop yield, reduce resource usage, and improve operational efficiency for growers of all sizes.

Netafim USA, the precision agriculture business of Orbia Advance Corporation's S.A.B. de C.V., has announced the launch of GrowSphere, an intuitive, all-in-one digital farming tool that seamlessly manages irrigation and fertigation.

The operating system helps growers improve crop yield and quality while using less water, fertilizer, energy and labor.

GrowSphere is one of the only platforms on the market today with a unified workspace easily accessible across desktop and mobile devices, giving farmers full control of their operations, the manufacturer said. It also gives users access to the highly researched agronomic support tool, "crop advisor," which offers irrigation and fertigation models validated by leading institutions.

Its irrigation protocols on more than 30 crop models consider a wide range of factors, including soil type, weather, irrigation method and configuration, crop varieties, field stressors, growth stage, duration and root depth, to remove the guesswork and implement precision into crops.

"GrowSphere is helping growers who face many pressures today, including decreased water resources and more unpredictable weather in many regions. Having a dependable tool that can provide a real-time view of shifting environmental conditions and trigger timely responses is shown to lower costs and ease workloads," said Mike Hemman, SVP and head of Netafim North America. "With food production needing to increase 70 percent by 2050, this operating system is helping farmers get more value per acre and consistent, quality yields."

GrowSphere also leverages a new partnership with Phytech to bring the most advanced capabilities and deliver unprecedented technological support directly to farmers. Phytech, an advanced plant-monitoring solutions company, integrates a simplified alert system that pairs predictive algorithms, data analysis tools, crop health markers and environmental patterns to produce real-time recommendations into GrowSphere's already impressive offering.

This also includes hydraulic monitoring capabilities enabling real-time problem detection and predictive maintenance of irrigation systems to allow a swift response to any issue that might arise, according to the manufacturer.

The platform seamlessly scales to support growing operations of any size with its simple, multilinguistic interface that can be managed by anyone at any tech skill level. To date, more than 1,000 controllers have been installed, with over 900 unique users; more than 4,500 acres are being supported by the operating system. GrowSphere has provided significant value to growers who produce diverse crops in a wide range of environmental conditions.

