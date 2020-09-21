New 21-Story Mixed-Use Office Tower Planned for Long Island City

Preliminary rendering of proposed structure at 42-11 9th Street. (RXR Realty rendering)

Manhattan, N.Y.-based RXR Realty recently commissioned an Environmental Assessment Statement to facilitate the construction of a 21-story mixed-use office tower in Long Island City, Queens, N.Y.

Located at 42-11 9th St., within the Long Island City Industrial Business Zone, the proposed development requires two critical zoning changes for construction to break ground, YIMBY reported Sept. 15.

This includes an amendment to increase the project's floor area ratio beyond the existing maximum and a New York City Planning Commission special permit to increase the allowed floor area ratio for specific industrial, manufacturing and commercial use types.

The proposed building would comprise 397,316 sq. ft. of leasable area. As a mixed-use property, proposed components would include approximately 70,176 sq. ft. of industrial or manufacturing area, 269,431 sq. ft. of office space, 4,167 sq. ft. of ground-floor retail, 52,542 sq. ft. of below-grade parking for 67 vehicles and five loading berths.

The proposed massing of the structure includes a two-story base, a setback on the third floor, and an additional setback on the tenth floor. In total, the 21-story building will rise 330 ft., or 370 ft. to the top of the bulkhead.

The developers also have proposed the construction of public space surrounding the building including benches, new trees and planters, moveable tables and chairs, and outdoor bike parking.

While preliminary renderings do not illustrate a clear view of the outdoor space or the proposed building, the structure's glass curtain wall is expected to exhibit a high degree of transparency.

In its existing condition, the project site supports two low-rise industrial buildings that are occupied by an elevator machine shop. The assessment is dated Sept. 11 and was assembled by Langan Engineering for the New York City Department of City Planning. Pending approvals, construction is expected to last 27 months and will be completed in one single phase.

The building is anticipated to be fully operational by 2022.