The American Road & Transportation Builders Association Transportation Development Foundation (ARTBA-TDF) has redesigned its website to spotlight the educational accomplishments of the children of fallen highway workers, emphasize critical safety training toolkits and video resources, and showcase the faces and achievements of industry leaders.

"The ARTBA Foundation's programs and services highlight the many impacts of strong federal transportation investment," said HNTB Director Paul Yarossi, who serves as the Foundation's chair. "With the new website, we aim to put a human face on our scholarship students and the industry professionals receiving our valuable safety training."

The site's content has been consolidated into four major areas, is easier to navigate and features enhanced use of digital media. It also offers users an easy way to make a tax-deductible donation.

Among key topics covered:

Scholarships & Awards. Established in 1999, the Lanford Family Highway Worker Memorial Scholarship Program provides post-high school financial assistance to the sons, daughters or legally adopted children of highway workers killed or disabled while on project sites. The site features testimonials from some of the students about how the program has helped them. Nearly $700,000 in scholarships have been awarded to 202 students nationwide since the fund's inception. The awards section includes three different honors that recognize women leaders in transportation design and construction, and contractor safety program excellence.

The Transportation Development Hall of Fame , launched in 2010, honors individuals or families from the public and private sectors who have made extraordinary contributions to U.S. transportation development over their lifetime and demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation. There is a picture and short video about each inductee.

, launched in 2010, honors individuals or families from the public and private sectors who have made extraordinary contributions to U.S. transportation development over their lifetime and demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation. There is a picture and short video about each inductee. Leadership Development. The Industry Leader Development Program (ILDP) provides rising industry leaders with a solid understanding of industry economics, how transportation is funded and financed and how to become more politically engaged to help shape transportation policy. The ILDP is held annually each spring in conjunction with ARTBA's Federal Issues Program and Transportation Construction Coalition Washington Fly-in. More than 800 professionals from more than 200 industry firms, state contractor chapters, and public agencies have completed the program.

The website was developed by a team of ARTBA and ARTBA-TDF staff, led by Senior Digital Communications Specialist Justin Russell.

For more information, visit www.artbatdf.org.

