    New Bennett Equipment Location in Hiawassee, Ga., Joins Takeuchi's Dealer Network

    Thu September 07, 2023 - Southeast Edition
    Takeuchi


    The Bennett Equipment location at 1897 US Highway 76 in Hiawassee will now carry Takeuchi’s full line of compact excavators, wheel loaders and track loaders for sale and rental.
    The Bennett Equipment location at 1897 US Highway 76 in Hiawassee will now carry Takeuchi's full line of compact excavators, wheel loaders and track loaders for sale and rental.

    Takeuchi-US has added a new Bennett Equipment & Supply Co. branch in Hiawassee, Ga., to its growing North American dealer network. This is Bennett Equipment's fourth location and its first in Georgia, joining others in Piedmont, Roebuck and Westminster, S.C.

    The Bennett Equipment location at 1897 US Highway 76 in Hiawassee will now carry Takeuchi's full line of compact excavators, wheel loaders and track loaders for sale and rental. This additional location also will offer replacement parts and serve as authorized Takeuchi equipment repair centers for customers throughout the surrounding area.

    "Takeuchi has been one of our trusted partners for years," said Eddie Bennett, president of Bennett Equipment & Supply. "They integrate quality into everything they do, from their equipment to their dealer and customer support.

    "Over the years, our customers throughout South Carolina have come to appreciate the reliability, durability, performance and comfort they get from their Takeuchi machines. Now, we're looking forward to helping our new customers in Hiawassee experience the positive difference Takeuchi equipment can make on their productivity and bottom lines."

    Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Piedmont, S.C., Bennett Equipment is a locally owned, full-line construction equipment rental and sales company. The company provides top-quality equipment, sales, service and supplies to the construction industry, specializing in the masonry and concrete segment.

    "Bennett Equipment & Supply is an outstanding company, and we're very pleased that they're now representing the Takeuchi line at four locations," said Joseph Funk, regional business manager of Takeuchi-US. "Eddie and his team have been great to work with, and we're excited to help them introduce Takeuchi throughout the Hiawassee area."

    For more information, visit bennettequipment.net and takeuchi-us.com.




