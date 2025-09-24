Caterpillar introduces the Cat C32B diesel engine with enhanced power density and durability for large off-highway machines. Delivering up to 1,350 hp, the re-engineered engine features improved internal components, lube system, and dual-can DOC aftertreatment for reliability and performance.

Caterpillar photo Caterpillar has introduced the Cat C32B diesel engine.

Caterpillar has introduced the Cat C32B diesel engine, a new power platform featuring power density and enhanced durability for large off-highway machines and equipment.

Available now at Cat dealers worldwide, the new 32.1-liter, 12-cylinder engine has been re-engineered with numerous design improvements to boost power density and reliability while extending the time between rebuilds when compared with the previous generation engine on newly developed engine ratings, according to Caterpillar.

Power Without Compromise

The C32B delivers power up to 1200 hp and 4,323 lb-ft for U.S. EPA Tier IV Final and 1,125 hp and 4,056 lb-ft for EU Stage V. A version for less regulated territories offers a peak rating of 1,350 hp and 4,548 lb-ft.

The engine is ideal for large loaders, cranes, dredgers, hydraulic power units, paving, surface hauling equipment, trenchers, pumps, forestry equipment, compressors and bore/drill rigs, among other applications.

"For nearly 20 years, the Cat C32 engine platform has set the standard for premium power and endurance in construction, mining and other industrial applications," said Steve Ferguson, senior vice president of Caterpillar Industrial Power Systems. "The new Cat C32B builds on this field-proven reputation with a series of upgrades and new technologies that will drive the superior performance of off-highway equipment for years to come."

Re-engineered for Durability, Performance

The new C32B engine has been redesigned from the bottom up with power density and durability in mind. The new engine block is made from a strong cast-iron alloy known for its durability with internal changes made to increase structural capability, according to Caterpillar.

The induction hardened crankshaft includes larger journal diameters and increased bearing area to handle higher loads. The connecting rods also include larger journals to increase durability by optimizing bearing performance, according to Caterpillar.

An improved lube system offers a higher capacity oil pump, an oil cooler with improved performance and higher flow piston cooling jets ensuring optimal wear performance and improved durability, according to Caterpillar.

To improve reliability, the C32B has a thicker shim gasket than its predecessor to increase head-to-block sealing. The piston for the new C32B features increased compression height enabling increased power density for select applications. The cylinder head has been upgraded to include design features that integrate external fuel lines along with an optimized water jacket geometry to improve heat transfer, according to Caterpillar.

In addition, the cylinder head components feature updated valve geometry and oil metering stem seals to reduce wear and extend cylinder head life. Its new dual sensor coolant protection feature detects potential cooling system leaks sooner to avoid costly downtime., according to Caterpillar.

The C32B features dual-can diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) aftertreatment, a maintenance-free, passive aftertreatment solution that eliminates the need for thermal management or regeneration. With flexible mounting options, this technology simplifies the aftertreatment solution, helps overall package size and reduces operational costs by minimizing total fluid consumption and eliminating infrastructure requirements associated with diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), according to Caterpillar.

Industrial power units (IPU) configured with engine-mounted aftertreatment and cooling packs also will be available from the factory, helping to reduce installation and validation costs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

For more information, visit cat.com.

Today's top stories