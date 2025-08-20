Mississippi breaks ground on the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center near Keesler AFB, advancing state cybersecurity efforts. The center, led by Mississippi State University, will focus on national security, workforce development, and economic growth. Expected to open in 2027. Funding from the Mississippi Legislature and private donations. Collaboration with various entities to strengthen cybersecurity preparedness.

Mississippi Cyber Initiative render Artist's rendering of the new technology center in Biloxi, Miss.

Mississippi officials were joined by military and national leaders on Aug. 19, 2025, to herald the advancement of the state's cybersecurity and innovation sector during a groundbreaking ceremony at a site adjacent to Biloxi's Keesler Air Force Base (AFB).

They were on hand for the start of construction of the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center, a 100,000-sq.-ft. facility being built next to the military base. The center will serve as the headquarters for the Mississippi State University (MSU)-led Mississippi Cyber Initiative (MCI).

"Mississippi's future is already here," Gov. Tate Reeves told the crowd during his remarks at the event. "Our state is stronger than ever, but with the new Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center, I know our future will be even bigger, even brighter and even better for all."

MSU President Mark Keenum, a pivotal partner in the new facility, pointed out that cybersecurity is no longer simply an IT issue.

"It's a national security priority, a workforce imperative and a driver of economic growth," he said. "And Mississippi is leading the way."

According to the Magnolia Tribune, a statewide online news service, MSU Research and Technology Corp. will manage the facility, which is expected to open in 2027.

Designed by Dale Partners Architects, with Gulfport-based AnderCorp serving as the lead construction contractor, the new facility will house MCI's central offices, in addition to Air Force training spaces, offices for private industry partners and an event center.

MCI facilities are comprised of a cyber ecosystem, digital forensics lab and the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center.

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, commander of the 81st Training Wing at Keesler, said the new center represents "our commitment to staying ahead in the cyber domain when it's of critical importance to everything we do."

In addition, USAF and Keesler AFB leaders emphasized the importance of the cyber domain in defense efforts.

MCI was launched in 2021 as an outgrowth of Mississippi State University's projects to support Keesler's cyber training mission.

Since then, MCI has expanded its partnerships by initiating a digital forensics lab supporting more than 50 law enforcement partners, providing K-12 outreach to develop cybersecurity leaders, convening cyber exercises through its internal cyber ecosystem and hosting quarterly summits for academia, defense, government and industry stakeholders.

In June, MCI, MSU, Southern Mississippi University, the Mississippi Port Council, Mississippi Cyber Unit and the FBI hosted a two-day event featuring cyber exercises to protect the state's maritime ports along the Gulf of Mexico.

The drills simulated attack scenarios that engaged key stakeholders, including port authorities, cybersecurity experts and law enforcement to navigate hypothetical cyber incidents. Participants refined their response strategies, identified vulnerabilities and improved coordination without the risks associated with real-time drills, the Tribune noted.

"These exercises are tailored to address the unique challenges of port operations and involve a wide range of stakeholders to ensure comprehensive response strategies," said Martin Rivera, an MCI technical manager.

Funding for the new facility came through the Mississippi Legislature, along with private donations from two statewide utilities: Mississippi Power and Southern Company.

Dr. Kollin R. Napier, director of the Mississippi Artificial Intelligence Network (MAIN), told the Magnolia Tribune that he views the new center "as a pivotal step in aligning Mississippi's future workforce around the critical skills of both Ai and cybersecurity."

"As these fields increasingly depend on one another, we look forward to continuing our work with MCI to ensure the Gulf Coast and the entire state are prepared with the talent needed to lead in national security, innovation and economic growth," he said.

