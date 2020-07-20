--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
New Demag and Tadano Cranes for Cranecorp's Growing Fleet

Mon July 20, 2020 - National Edition
Tadano


(L-R) are Rick Musarra, non-executive director, Cranecorp; Anthony Grosser, managing director, Tadano Oceania; Adrian Third, general manager operations, Cranecorp; and Rod White, chief executive officer, Cranecorp.
The Tadano brand has long been an integral part of the fleet of western Australian crane hire company Cranecorp. In June 2020, it added another two 5-axle cranes to the company's fleet: a Demag AC 160-5 and a Tadano ATF 220G-5.

"We are a growing company and the two cranes are well suited to the business in that they're very flexible. For example, the way the counterweight configuration works allows us to send the cranes to competitively undertake lifts of a wide load range without the need to always mobilize with the full counterweight set; thus making the cranes both operationally versatile as well as economically versatile, which is ideal given the remote locations and distances we have to contend with" said CEO Rod White.

"They are both proven and reliable cranes, they are price competitive and they were available and ready to go, so there were no delays with getting them on the road," said White, citing key reasons for purchasing the two "crane brothers" from the Tadano Group.

With the AC 160-5, White was particularly impressed by the excellent load chart, especially with regard to lifting capacity and reach.

"The ATF 220G-5 is an excellent all-round crane in terms of height reach and is perfect for the type of work that we specialize in. Both cranes will be highly utilized for larger projects and will reduce the amount of cross-hire cranes we need to bring in. They will increase the efficiency of our entire fleet and also eliminate the need for several older cranes," said White, who also is extremely satisfied with the Tadano service.

"This was again evident when we bought the two cranes. The process was easy and efficient. The Tadano team were able to obtain all the necessary permits in the shortest possible time so that we could get the cranes on the road without delay."

Cranecorp will send the Demag AC 160-5 to the Goldfields and the Tadano ATF 220G-5 will be put to work in the Pilbara region. Both cranes will perform maintenance and shutdown work, as well as working on expansion projects for western Australian mine sites.

For more information about Cranecorp, visit www.cranecorpaustralia.com.au/.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



