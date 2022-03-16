List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
New Department, New Positions at Isuzu Diesel

Wed March 16, 2022 - National Edition
Isuzu


Isuzu Diesel has established a new supply chain management department and announced a pair of sales appointments, all of which the company said will help it better serve customers, dealers and distributors.

"To increase efficiency and effectiveness, we have aligned our supply chain management department with our sales department, streamlining communications and processing to deliver the utmost in customer service," said Naoki Oka, executive vice president PowerTrain. "This is a time when product sourcing is being challenged in many directions. Isuzu is listening to our customers to better supply product as it is needed."

Ken Martin will lead both departments and has been promoted to executive director, sales & SCM. Martin has been with Isuzu for 23 years and has an extensive background in sales, customer service and product sourcing.

On the sales side, the company announced the appointment of Bob Links to executive manager, sales. Now responsible for leading the sales department, Links has been with Isuzu for 16 years.

Isuzu also has appointed Scott Noyes to manager, technical sales, responsible for working with OEMs and distributors to help increase market share and collective sales goals.

For more information, visit www.isuzuengines.com.

Photo: 1/3

Ken Martin
Bob Links
Scott Noyes




