    New FAE BL1/SSL Mulcher for Skid Steers Starting at 45 hp

    Tue May 30, 2023 - National Edition
    FAE USA


    The BL1/SSL/VT can be used for vegetation maintenance along roadsides, railroad tracks, the banks of canals, rivers, lakes, managing and protecting wildlife habitats, maintaining vineyards and orchards, commercial and residential green areas and sports grounds.
    The BL1/SSL/VT can be used for vegetation maintenance along roadsides, railroad tracks, the banks of canals, rivers, lakes, managing and protecting wildlife habitats, maintaining vineyards and orchards, commercial and residential green areas and sports grounds.
    The BL1/SSL/VT can be used for vegetation maintenance along roadsides, railroad tracks, the banks of canals, rivers, lakes, managing and protecting wildlife habitats, maintaining vineyards and orchards, commercial and residential green areas and sports grounds. The new BL1/SSL/VT can be equipped with MINI BL blades or MINI C/3 teeth and is available in a width of 49 in.

    FAE introduced a new forestry mulcher for small skid steers: the BL1/SSL/VT for vehicles from 45 to 65 hp, which can shred vegetation, shrubs, and trees up to 4 in. in diameter.

    It can be used for vegetation maintenance along roadsides, railroad tracks, the banks of canals, rivers, lakes, managing and protecting wildlife habitats, maintaining vineyards and orchards, commercial and residential green areas and sports grounds.

    The head is designed for high productivity, durability and easy maintenance.

    The BL1/SSL/VT's Variable Torque (VT) piston engine boosts mulcher performance compared to a fixed-cylinder engine, increasing torque when an extra boost of power is needed and minimizing rotor stalling, according to the manufacturer.

    In the field, the mulcher operates with the maximum torque needed, for enhanced performance while optimizing fuel consumption.

    The Bite Limiter technology on this head is ideal for high productivity in managing vegetation, with reliably efficient shredding. The rotor with Bite Limiter technology comes with special wear-resistant steel profiles that limit the reach (bite) of the teeth. This cuts down on power demand and promotes a consistent working speed, for enhanced performance when mulching any kind of wood.

    The Bite Limiter technology also minimizes rotor stalling and helps optimize fuel consumption, the manufacturer said.

    The Spike Pro counter blades ensure low power absorption and a finer final product. Spike Pros are interchangeable offset counter blades that enable finer shredding and a smoother flow of wet material. The special design also makes them efficient with very rigid and more flexible vegetation.

    The flagship features of the BL1/SSL are completed with a high-visibility profile, helping the operator to optimize work, and interchangeable and adjustable skids for greater precision.

    The new BL1/SSL/VT can be equipped with MINI BL blades or MINI C/3 teeth and is available in a width of 49 in.

    For more information, visit www.fae-group.com.

    This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




