John Deere Operations Center introduces new features enhancing customer experience with real-time data access and machine health info, facilitating proactive decision-making for increased productivity and profitability. Updates include custom alerts, job site monitoring, machine analysis, remote display access, and maintenance solutions.

John Deere is enhancing the digital customer experience with new features in John Deere Operations Center.

These customer-focused updates allow users to access comprehensive jobsite data and machine health information, empowering them to make real-time decisions that drive profitability.

Using feedback from John Deere customers, the added features and enhacements directly address challenges industry professionals face every day, according to John Deere.

"Our customers voiced their needs for solutions that help provide additional jobsite monitoring and analysis to manage costs, optimize productivity and ultimately increase profits," said Katie Voelliger, product marketing manager, John Deere. "With the introduction of new features within operations center, our customers can now monitor their fleet more effectively than ever before. This not only helps maximize productivity, it empowers operators and fleet supervisors to fully leverage their technology investments on the job."

Recently Added Features, Enhancements

• Custom Alerts: Customers can be alerted when idle time, speed or fuel levels exceed limits. These alerts enable proactive planning, ensuring fuel usage and maximizing jobsite productivity.

• Job Sites with Summary Cards: Monitors job sites in near real-time with Jobsite Manager and Summary Cards. Customers can easily create, track and optimize job sites to improve productivity and efficiency. Paired with Summary Cards, customers can monitor progress, fuel consumption and machine locations, driving profitability and enhancing operational performance. Job sites also can be automatically created when the automatic toggle is on.

• Machine Analyzer Updates: Provides default customer reports to track operator use of grade control and its impact on productivity as well as payload weighing.

• Remote Display Access: Facilitates remote monitoring and operator support, allowing control of the display and adjustment of settings to enhance productivity and maximize machine uptime.

Equipment Mobile Enhancements, Features

Regarding maintenance, there are a variety of new solutions available to customers to help keep the job site running smoothly. The Maintenance Plan Auto Assignment within Equipment Mobile empowers dealers to proactively plan and provide maintenance solutions with seamless communication to ensure customers' equipment is readily available. With this feature, customers can add factory maintenance plans to their machines, see specific parts needed for service, streamline maintenance set up and empower customers to manage their machines efficiently, according to the company.

The John Deere Equipment mobile app helps customers manage their equipment with less effort. With this app, customers can look up information in the Operator's Manual, quickly find parts and maintenance schedules, track past or upcoming service and more, according to John Deere.

For more information, visit https://www.deere.com.

