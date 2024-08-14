Photo courtesy of SENNEBOGEN A three-part stick and boom combination gives the 830 R-HDD increased reach.

Two significant factors determine the success of a demolition project: safety and cost-saving solutions.

SENNEBOGEN engineering has continued to respond to the market's needs. With these new features on their proven demolition machine, the 830 R-HDD continues to enhance its onsite flexibility.

"Back in 2022, we introduced two new features on this machine," said Constantino Lannes, president of SENNEBOGEN Americas. "These included a three-part boom and stick combination that provides a pin height of over 75 feet, along with a fully hydraulically unloadable counterweight that can be removed with the push of a button on the remote control, making transportation to job sites easier. These features were very popular on the 870 R-HDD. We listened to the marketplace and made it happen."

Demolition work often takes place in urban areas characterized by confined spaces and limited working areas for machines. The additional reach on this platform has increased the flexibility of the jobs that can be undertaken while also enhancing safety. The 830 R-HDD has proven itself to be the ideal machine for work in cramped, inner-city locations. Its environmentally friendly engine, compact dimensions, flexibility in operations, and attachment selection capability make it the go-to machine for these demolition jobs, according to the manufacturer.

In addition to the standard safety features already built into the unit, such as bulletproof windshields, skylights and rear-view and right-side camera systems, this machine has an exceptionally wide working mode stance of 14 ft. 9 in., ensuring optimal stability and a vibration-free working environment, even when dismantling structures at maximum height.

The hydraulically elevating Maxcab, with up to a 30-degree tilt, allows operators to maintain a comfortable working position while keeping a safe distance from the danger zone.

The powerful high-flow hydraulics mean that a wide variety of attachments can be used, including shears, grabs, hammers and pulverizers. These attachments can be quickly changed on-site, due to a fully hydraulic quick-coupler system.

New Three-Part Long Front Boom, Stick Extends Reach

The new long front equipment provides additional reach. The AB23 three-part system not only increases the distance from the site but also enhances the machine's utilization.

With the help of a fully hydraulic quick-change system, equipment can be picked up or put down at the push of a button quickly and safely and even switched to shorter handling equipment without the operator having to leave the cab. Furthermore, with the 75 ft. reach, the 830 R-HDD can master new heights, increasing jobsite safety. It can work over projecting edges with its articulating boom.

Hydraulically Lifted, Lowered Counterweight

Due to the removable counterweight, the SENNEBOGEN 830 R-HDD can be transported on a lowboy trailer from site to site quickly and more cost-effectively in up to three sections. A button on the remote control reduces the transport weight of the 830 by approximately 20,000 lbs. using a hydraulic ballast rack. Additionally, for transportation, the telescopic undercarriage can be reduced to 9 ft. 7 in., while the three-part demolition arm is taken to the next site in a transport frame in a simple, cost-saving and efficient manner.

