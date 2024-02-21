List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    VIDEO: New Generation BOMAG BMP 8500 Multi-Purpose Compactor Delivers Quick Pairing, Secure Connection Radio Remote Control

    Wed February 21, 2024 - National Edition
    Bomag



    Robust, powerful and reliable, the new generation BOMAG BMP 8500 multi-purpose compactor features an improved radio remote control design that allows the controller to be used on every BMP 8500 in the fleet.

    The remote control's unique "teach" function quickly and intuitively pairs the unit to the machine to save contractors time and money. Should the controller be misplaced, a new one can be paired to any machine in the fleet quickly and without special knowledge or tools.

    With the BMP 8500, there is a secure, 100 percent connection between the remote-control unit and machine. Multiple trench rollers can be operated simultaneously at the job site without the need to coordinate or adjust individual radio frequencies, increasing operational flexibility, according to the manufacturer.

    Now, two batteries are standard for the remote control, delivering a continuous combined worktime of up to 40 hours for more operating time. The two-battery solution allows one battery to charge while the other powers the controller, so the BMP 8500 is always ready for work.

    Battery charge status is displayed on the remote-control unit's screen, alerting operators when the battery needs to be changed. Integrated into the trench roller's storage compartment, an optional charger allows the second battery to be topped off during machine operation.

    The lightweight remote controller features a new ergonomic design with paddle-style joysticks to simplify compactor travel and multiple indicator lights for intuitive control. BOMAG's radio remote control offers reliable operation, even in direct sunlight.

    Modern Design, Reliable Operation

    Built for dependable operation in confined applications like trench and pipeline construction, the BMP 8500 also is ideal for landscaping, compacting backfill and foundation work. The BMP 8500's sleek machine design includes new lines with an updated style. Its redesigned hood offers more space underneath for remote control storage, and the machine's integrated rollover protective structure improves reliability at the job site.

    Every component of the new generation BMP 8500 was developed with a focus on low maintenance and dependable operation. A new, single power board for all fuses, protected underneath the hood, improves operating reliability, while the standard fuse tester allows users to quickly detect and replace a bad fuse.

    Encasing the exciter housing prevents water and dirt infiltration, improving the machine's longevity. No-grease nipples at the articulation joint reduces maintenance requirements.

    The new generation BOMAG BMP 8500 trench roller offers a variable working width that can be quickly adjusted from 24 in. to 33.5 in. in a few simple steps. It is powered by the 19.4-hp Kubota D 1005 diesel engine meeting Tier 4F / Stage V emissions standards. The integrated BOMAG Operator Safety System (BOSS) automatically shuts down the machine if it comes too close to the operator for outstanding safety.

    Keeping the operator updated on compaction progress, BOMAG ECONOMIZER allows soft spots in the fill to be easily identified and addressed to avoid unnecessary passes.

    For more information, visit www.bomag.com/us-en.




    Today's top stories

    Texas' $1.5B Project Meeting Benchmarks

    Caltrans Crews Respond to Atmospheric River Storms

    Construction Associations Back State Challenge to Federal Rule that Diverts Infrastructure Resources From Vital Projects

    TDOT Eyes 2026 Completion of Highway 127 Bridge

    Bid-Well Returns to Its Roots at World of Concrete 2024

    Even Construction Companies at Risk of Damage Caused By Deepfakes

    Huntsville International Airport Receives $7M Federal Grant to Upgrade Its Terminal

    Associated Equipment Distributors Conducts Cross-Industry Compensation, Cost of Doing Business Benchmarking Reports



     

    Read more about...

    Bomag New Products Rollers






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA