The Ohio Department of Transportation is making progress in restoring the I-471/Daniel Carter Beard Bridge post-fire. New custom girders have arrived on-site, with ironworkers working to secure them in place. Additional repairs include concrete pier work and testing on damaged girders to enhance future materials.

Photo courtesy of ODOT Crews removed the damaged sections of the concrete bridge deck.

Since the Nov. 1 fire at the southbound approach to the I-471/Daniel Carter Beard Bridge, there have been hundreds of people and dozens of companies involved in the Ohio Department of Transportation's efforts to restore the structure that connects downtown Cincinnati to Newport, Ky.

In December, a team from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) toured the Stupp Bridge fabrication shop in Bowling Green, Ky., to watch the custom fabrication of some of the girders being used in the I-471 repair.

Photo courtesy of ODOT

Stupp Bridge custom fabricated seven girders for the project. They measure 98 ft. 9-in., 96 ft. 5 in., 94 ft. 5 in., 92 ft. 6 in., and three with a length of 60 ft. 11 in. They range in weight from 22,483 lbs. to 27,296 lbs. The new girders will carry I-471 south to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge.

The first girders departed Stupp Bridge on Jan. 12. The trucks hauling the girders backed across the southbound lanes of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge from Kentucky into Ohio to reach the site.

From the truck, girders are being lifted into place and secured by ironworkers. The seven new girders were expected to be on site by Jan. 16. Ironworkers are working around the clock to bolt all the girders into place.

Additional reinforcing steel was expected to arrive on site Jan. 16.

Concrete Bridge Pier Repairs

Crews poured new pier cap pedestals that will support the girders. Bearings damaged in the fire are being refurbished at a facility in Brunswick, Ohio. Once they return to the site, they will be installed on top of the new pier cap pedestals.

Testing Girders for Damage

Some of the girders damaged by the fire have been taken to a Federal Highway Administration lab outside Washington, D.C. They will be tested to look at how they failed and why. This testing will help improve materials, going forward.

