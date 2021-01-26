Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

New Highway to Be Built Through Red Cliffs Area

Tue January 26, 2021 - West Edition #3
Associated Press

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) The Utah Division of Transportation and Washington County received approval to build a four-lane highway that would pass through the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area, a protected Mojave desert tortoise habitat in southern Utah.

Former President Donald Trump's administration granted the approval, marking the end of a nearly two-year review of the highway's environmental impact, The Spectrum reported.

The highway will help ease traffic congestion in the region, but has drawn criticism from conservationists because it would run through land set aside to protect the tortoise and other animals.

"We've been expecting this for a year-and-a-half," said Tom Butine, president of Conserve Southwest Utah. "We knew that no matter what we did through this NEPA process that the fix was in."

Conserve Southwest Utah and a dozen other environmental groups argued the decision ignores federal laws and sets a dangerous precedent for other environmental efforts. The groups had expected the Trump administration to approve the project before the president left office.

The incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden will not have the power to overturn the decision outright, but could undo it if there are errors in the environmental review. Butine said that would be "pretty easy to do." It is unclear if Biden will attempt to undo the decision.

Washington County Attorney Eric Clarke and other county officials praised the decision.

He said, "I'm confident that the process will hold up against the scrutiny that it gets. Our goal at the outset was to strike a balance between protecting the tortoise and meeting our community's transportation needs, and I feel like we're doing that."

The Utah Division of Transportation must next submit a final plan of development before moving forward. The department also does not have all the funding needed to begin construction.

"We've got a ways to go before we get there," department spokesperson Kevin Kitchen said.

Today's top stories

Making the Most of Public Budgets: Driving Technology Adoption on Infrastructure Projects

White House Revokes Permit of Pipeline Through Texas

Earth Moves for SCDOT'S $620M I-85 Widening Project

Alabama City Hopes Work on State Highway Will Be Done in Mid-February

Proterra, Komatsu Announce New Collaboration to Develop All-Electric Construction Equipment

Civica Rx to Build Essential Medicines Facility in Virginia

Associated Equipment Distributors, National TV Show Inside the Blueprint Announce Strategic Partnership

Officials Unveil Jason R. Workman Memorial Bridge



 

Read more about...

Environmental Infrastructure Utah