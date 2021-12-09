New Holland Agriculture announced a new strategic partnership with MacDon Industries Ltd., a manufacturer of combine headers.

Under this agreement, MacDon will distribute a full line of co-branded combine draper headers through New Holland dealers worldwide, with the exception of South America, beginning early 2022.

"Since New Holland first pioneered the Twin Rotor combine in 1975, our brand has always focused on delivering the highest grain quality and lowest crop loss for our customers," said Carlo Lambro, brand president, New Holland Agriculture. "By leveraging the strength of New Holland's world-leading combine harvester product line and dealer network with MacDon's world-leading combine draper header expertise and products, together we will provide a best-in-class harvesting package for our dealers and customers."

The new, co-branded draper headers will complement New Holland's wide offering of combine headers. Production of New Holland's Varifeed grain headers and CornMaster corn headers will continue, allowing the brand to offer the best header solutions for all customers.

Lars Skjoldager Sorensen, head of harvesting product management, said: "New Holland and MacDon are well established as leaders within our respective areas of the harvesting process. Bringing together the expertise from both brands will unlock the potential to significantly increase our customers' in-field performance and decrease their running costs. This partnership creates a best-case scenario for both brands, our dealers, and most importantly, our customers."

Based in Manitoba, Canada, MacDon has manufactured high-performance harvesting equipment for more than 70 years. New Holland and MacDon have a shared passion for helping farmers and custom operators work more efficiently to harvest crops and fuel the world. MacDon will continue to manufacture and distribute its full line of combine draper headers under the MacDon brand to all its dealers and customers for all major combine brands.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

