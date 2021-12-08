New Holland has awarded Alta Equipment Company its President’s Club Award.

Alta Equipment Company has earned New Holland's President's Club Award for service and product support excellence at its Orland Park and South Elgin, Ill., facilities.

The award recognizes significant dealer investment in product support capability and business practices to ensure the best support to customers.

"Service Excellence" is New Holland's dealer service standards program. New Holland recognizes its dealers' commitment to excellence with three levels of standards:

President's Club — New Holland's most prestigious service award.

— New Holland's most prestigious service award. Blue Ribbon — New Holland dealers earning the Blue Ribbon award have demonstrated good service capability and continued emphasis on growth in crucial product support.

— New Holland dealers earning the Blue Ribbon award have demonstrated good service capability and continued emphasis on growth in crucial product support. Basic — New Holland dealers earning the basic level of Service Excellence are working closely with New Holland to implement a comprehensive service and support strategy as they move toward a Blue Ribbon or President's Club designation.

"We are honored to receive such a prestigious Award," said Michael Morton, regional director of product support of Alta. "The President's Club award is a great testament of our team's effort for ‘Fostering Customers for Life.' We also want to thank Neil Auchmuty [New Holland aftersales business manager] and the entire New Holland organization for their support and partnership.

For more information, visit construction.newholland.com and altaequipment.com. CEG

