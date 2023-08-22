The mobile impact crusher MOBIREX MR 130i is used as a primary and secondary crusher in natural stone and recycling and is the new family member from the Kleemann PRO line.

With the mobile impact crusher MOBIREX MR 130i PRO, Kleemann presents a new family member from the PRO line. The plant is used as a primary and secondary crusher and combines output, precision and sustainability.

Powerful in Natural Stone, Recycling

The new impact crusher covers a very wide range of applications: from soft to medium-hard natural stone to the widest possible range of recycling applications, such as the processing of concrete, rubble and asphalt. With an hourly output of up to 661 tph, the plant meets the requirements in the high-performance range.

With its heavy rotor and powerful electric 335 hp drive together with efficient pre screening, the crushing unit impresses and guarantees a very high and stable throughput, the manufacturer said. Due to the Continuous Feed System CFS, continuous crusher utilization is provided.

Sustainable Solutions Protect Operators, Environment

Due to its all-electric drive concept E-DRIVE with the option of an external power supply, the MR130i PRO from Kleemann can be operated on site free of emissions and thus guarantees a low power consumption per ton of final product. A further advantage of the electric drive: hydraulic oil is only required for setting and setup functions, which reduces the environmental risk and maintenance costs.

If the plant is operated via the diesel generator, the power- and load-dependent fan reduces not only the noise emission also the fuel consumption. The optional power pack housing guarantees a further significant noise reduction.

Due to water spraying at relevant points such as the crusher inlet, the discharge conveyors and the post screening unit as well as various belt covers, the dust development can be reduced considerably, the manufacturer said.

Optimum Final Product Quality

Top product quality is expected from an impact crusher. This is what the MOBIREX MR 130i PRO delivers together with a high production capacity. This is guaranteed not only by the tried-and-tested robust crushing unit with its two impact toggles and versatile rotor ledge options, but also by the 11 sq. yd. large, optional double-deck post screening unit (in the upper deck). This makes it possible, with a single machine and without an additional screening plant, to produce two classified final grain sizes.

The use of optional wind sifter can optimize the final product quality even further by removing contamination in the material such as the lightweight materials wood and plastic. The air flow can be controlled depending on the material.

Smart Operating Concept for Simple Plant Operation

The operation of crushing plants is becoming more and more sophisticated. With the intuitive holistic operating concept SPECTIVE from Kleemann, the operator receives different tools to facilitate his typical workday. The 12 in. touch panel is characterized by simple user guidance and visualization. With the large SPECTIVE radio remote control, the plants are moved from the low loader and the setup procedure can be carried out conveniently and at a safe distance from the machine. The small SPECTIVE radio remote control can be used to execute all relevant functions comfortably from the excavator.

The digital solution SPECTIVE CONNECT facilitates the work site digitalization of the MOBIREX MR 130i PRO. All important plant data is transferred to the smartphone and reporting is made easier. This means less downtime, higher productivity and more revenue.

For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories