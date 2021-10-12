“Access Your World” offers an engaging, life-like experience that showcases detailed, 3-D equipment models being used in multiple stages of construction, allowing visitors to experience JLG products in a variety of applications.

JLG Industries Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company and leading global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, announced that a fourth job site is now live in its "Access Your World" virtual environment. This scenario features work taking place in an urban retail complex.

"Access Your World" offers an engaging, life-like experience that showcases detailed, 3-D equipment models being used in multiple stages of construction, allowing visitors to experience JLG products in a variety of applications.

"The quest to develop engaging digital tools for customers continues to accelerate," said Jennifer Stiansen, director of marketing of JLG. "Utilizing technology to deliver industry-leading experiences has become an increased focus in our marketing efforts. That's why ‘Access Your World' is purpose-built to meet the needs of rental companies and equipment users, offering free, on-demand access to education and training, at any time, from any device."

In addition to interest in interacting with different products and varied applications, Stiansen says visitors in the virtual experience are engaging with content about JLG's full suite of aftermarket and value-added services, including:

"As we expand further into the virtual world," said Stiansen, "we are constantly learning, adapting and optimizing the experience by assessing user behavior and the user experience. We use this data to inform decisions for enhancements, which include the addition of more operator- and technician-like experiences that bring a further degree of realism to our digital environment."

For more information, visit https://jlg-experience.virtualevents-hub.com/ and www.jlg.com.

Today's top stories