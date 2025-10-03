John Deere's new L-III Skidders prioritize operator comfort and efficiency with enhanced features like customizable seating, improved visibility, advanced camera systems, and remote diagnostic access. Precision solutions and technology tools optimize job site productivity for forestry industry operators.

Delivering an enhanced operator experience through new assistance and comfort features, John Deere rolls out its L-III Skidder machines for the forestry industry.

Boasting all-new cab design options, serviceability enhancements and visibility improvements, the L-III Skidders are designed to help operators maximize uptime in the woods and transform the way they work. In addition, the L-III models feature a variety of technology tools and precision solutions and options, supporting operator and job site productivity, according to John Deere.

"Our new L-III Skidder line-up was designed to enhance the overall comfort and efficiency of our operators," said Matt Flood, product marketing manager, John Deere. "We know that working long days in the woods can be taxing on operators, and the L-III models answer the need for more comfortable equipment that delivers the same powerful performance our customers demand."

Operator Comfort

Prioritizing the operator's experience, the L-III models are designed with new, comfort-focused features and are available in two package options: base and premium. Both package options are equipped with new operator seats, amplifying job site comfort for day-long success. In addition, both models' seats include the ability to tilt and extend the cushion for a customized fit and offer three operating positions: forward facing, rear facing and the newly released right-side door facing.

On the premium package, the seat is made from vented leather and features built-in cooling and heating functions, for comfort in all weather conditions. The premium seat option also offers seven-way adjustability and includes air-operated bolsters that can be modified to the operator's preferences. With countless hours spent in the seat of the cab, these premium options are designed to help operators tackle long days and remain productive, according to John Deere.

With crews working during all hours of the day and through seasons with shorter windows of daylight, the L-III models were strategically designed to improve the operator's visibility and reduce shadows in challenging settings, according to John Deere.

With new, advanced lighting systems, the L-III Skidders come standard with LED lights on the front, rear and boom. Also, the newly improved in-cab dome lights provide visibility during all hours of the day.

For customers needing enhanced visibility, especially those working in darker settings, the premium lighting package option offers added high beam, grill and service lighting, which has a 200 percent increase in light output than previous models. With added visibility under the cab and in the engine bays, operators can easily view essential service areas, even in the dark.

Operator Assistance

New upgrades to the camera systems provide operators with added confidence. Available on the premium L-III machines, blade-view and tong-view camera options provide views for operators. The blade view camera delivers a precise look at blade position and movement, while the tong view camera supports tasks requiring accurate control and placement. Camera views can be configured to display on either the primary or secondary screen, giving operators flexible access to the visuals they need for operations that require precise control and positioning.

Advanced machine diagnostics are a critical tool in helping customers and their dealers maintain uptime. The new intuitive and diagnostics capabilities allow for quick access to the machine's diagnostic trouble codes, which are easy-to-use and crucial for maintaining equipment health and efficiency, according ot John Deere.

Remote Display Access (RDA) enables dealers, owners and support personnel to view and interact with a machine's display from any location with an internet connection. Whether it's adjusting settings, pulling data or troubleshooting issues, RDA allows users to operate the display as if they were sitting in the cab.

Operator Control

All L-III Skidder models boast a variety of precision solutions aimed at delivering optimal machine efficiency. These solutions, including TimberMatic maps, are integrated into the machine for a seamless user experience. The TimberMatic maps technology provides onboard job site visualization and awareness, helping operators to see near real-time data on the job site, according to John Dere.

For more information, visit johndeere.com.

