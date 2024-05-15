Photo courtesy of NMDOT Richard Baca

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) recognized Richard Baca for more than 50 years of continuous employment with NMDOT and as the longest continuously working State of New Mexico employee. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham honored this accomplishment with a proclamation.

March 28, 2024 is now officially known as "Richard Enciso Baca Day" via a proclamation issued and signed by Gov. Grisham.

Baca is currently employed at the District One Sign Shop as a highway maintenance worker-advanced. He calls the NMDOT his "home" and he is incredibly happy to be a member of the team.

"Richard began working as a summer temp utility worker on July 6, 1971, and eventually followed in his father's footsteps and joined NMDOT full time on May 30, 1973," said Cabinet Secretary Ricky Serna. "His story and his tenure with the agency is emblematic of the culture of NMDOT. His work ethic and longevity truly represent what sets NMDOT apart from all other agencies, we could not be more grateful to celebrate Rick and his time with NMDOT."

Baca is a native New Mexican born and raised in Deming. He has received multiple promotions along the way during his tenure. Becoming the longest, continuous employee of the State of New Mexico, his exceptional commitment to the NMDOT stands as a model of employment and is symbolic of what makes the New Mexico State government family remarkable.

Photo courtesy of NMDOT

Today's top stories