Photo courtesy of New Mexico Department of Transportation District One currently has 128 active projects with 28 local entities in the amount of $96,815,364.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One currently has 128 active projects with 28 local entities in the amount of $96,815,364. In total, District one works with 24 local entities including 15 School Districts or Universities, the Alamo Navajo Chapter, El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization (EPMPO), Mesilla Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization (MVMPO), South Central Council of Governments (SCCOG) and Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments (SWNMCOG).

Counties

Doña Ana County has a total of 27 agreements: $14,110,080;

Grant County has a total of six agreements: $4,463,458;

Hidalgo County has a total of two agreements: $832,500

Luna County has a total of 5 agreements: $7,414,011;

Sierra County has a total of six agreements: $3,195,846;

Socorro County has a total of seven agreements: $6,514,543.

Municipalities

City of Anthony has a total of five agreements: $3,044,776;

City of Bayard has one agreement: $1,539,977;

Village of Columbus has one agreement: $1,100,173;

City of Deming has a total of five agreements: $8,642,326;

City of Elephant Butte has a total of seven agreements: $4,262,669;

Village of Hatch has a total of two agreements: $773,067;

Town of Hurley has a total of five agreements: $1,632,500;

City of Las Cruces has a total of 16 agreements: $6,685,000;

City of Lordsburg has a total of five agreements: $768,157;

Village of Magdalena has a total of three agreements: $831,826;

Town of Mesilla has a total of six agreements: $1,769,163;

Village of Santa Clara has a total of three agreements: $5,861,795;

Town of Silver City has a total of three agreements: $4,230,815;

City of Socorro has a total of five agreements: $11,649,672;

City of Sunland Park has a total of two agreements: $2,395,000;

City of Truth or Consequences has a total of two agreements: $335,227;

Village of Williamsburg has a total of four agreements: $2,464,311.

Universities

New Mexico Tech University has a total of two agreements totaling $2,281,124.

Today's top stories