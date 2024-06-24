Photo courtesy of Diamond Mowers The specialized cooling system, designed for demanding forestry and land clearing operations, mounts easily to the roof of skid-steers and CTLs to enhance performance, efficiency and operating longevity.

Engineered to minimize the risk of hydraulic overheating when mowing and mulching, the new SK Rooftop Cooler from Diamond Mowers is the latest addition to the company's line of skid-steer attachments and accessories.

Exclusively compatible with select Bobcat R Series and John Deere models, the specialized cooling system mounts easily to the roof of skid-steers and CTLs to enhance performance, efficiency and operating longevity.

Designed for demanding forestry and land clearing operations, Diamond's Rooftop Cooler provides operators with superior cooling capabilities to help reduce downtime and increase operating hours per day. With a heat rejection capability of 140,000 BTU per hour, the cooling system dissipates heat, enabling the carrier to maintain optimum hydraulic temperatures under heavy workloads and in challenging environmental conditions.

"Mowing and mulching applications are among the most demanding on a hydraulic system, with high loads accompanying high heat," said Dan Stachel, executive vice president of Diamond Mowers. "If this heat is not dispersed effectively, it can lead to fluid degradation, reduced performance, overheating, and even equipment failure — all of which can negatively impact productivity.

"To help keep operators up and running, we built a solution that ensures optimal cooling performance and extends the life of expensive hydraulic components like valves, pumps and motors."

Diamond's Rooftop Cooler weighs just 260 lbs. and comes with mounting brackets that enable a clean, secure installation to the cab of a carrier without the need for drilling or welding. Keeping the system cool are two, 12 in. auto-reversing electric fans, which allow oil to quickly reach its optimal temperature before turning on and circulating massive amounts of air to prevent overheating.

A heavy-duty, laser cut lid promotes adequate airflow and protects internal components from branches and debris. Gas struts feature an automatic safety catch and support the weight of the lid while a removable debris screen slides out for easy cleaning and maintenance to further improve airflow and cooling performance.

"This system works by using a fan to draw air through a cooler, which cools hydraulic fluid as it passes through," added Stachel. "The cooled oil is then recirculated back into the system to ensure the equipment remains operating within an optimal temperature range."

Diamond Mowers' new Rooftop Cooler can be purchased individually or as part of a Forestry Package combined with Command Couplers and a Safety Glass kit. Featuring an exclusive threaded design to improve attachment performance, reduce downtime, and enhance security, the Command Couplers create a strong connection that delivers superior resistance to repeated pulling and pushing of hydraulic lines and eliminates the need for hydraulic coupler replacements. The Safety Glass kit includes protective shields made of ½ in. thick polycarbonate materials that resist impact and deflect debris.

"Our complete Forestry Package sets a new standard in equipment performance and user safety by providing a solution that not only enhances cooling efficiency but also improves attachment performance and operator protection," said Stachel.

For more information, visit diamondmowers.com.

