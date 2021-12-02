When commissioned, the new wash plant, which features CDE’s M2500 and CFCU technology, will process natural sand and gravel raw feed material at a rate of 250 tph, producing six in-spec products, including three grades of washed gravel and three washed sand products for the construction and golf industries.

All Star Sand & Gravel, a family-owned and operated business based in Winfield, Ala., has announced plans for the development of a new CDE wet processing solution for its sand and gravel pit in Marion County.

Established in 2017, All Star Sand & Gravel, co-owned by Richard Jones and his father, Roger, was incorporated into the family business to supply a range of sand and gravel for its construction activities in the Greater Birmingham metropolitan area and neighboring counties.

This mine site is situated in an older pit that processed a natural river deposit. All Star Sand & Gravel acquired the pit as the family business sought to integrate into its operations a consistent and reliable supply of construction materials.

When commissioned, the new wash plant, which features CDE's M2500 and CFCU technology, will process natural sand and gravel raw feed material at a rate of 250 tph, producing six in-spec products, including three grades of washed gravel and three washed sand products for the construction and golf industries.

While much of its sand and gravel output will supply the family construction business, the plant also will generate new revenue streams as the business begins producing high-quality washed construction aggregates and graded golf bunker sand.

To date, the family construction business has used dry screened products processed by the family business and other local suppliers operating traditional sand and gravel processing plants.

All Star Sand & Gravel Co-Owner Richard Jones said the development of this natural deposit marks the beginning of a new era for the business.

"We knew the raw materials in the deposit had enormous potential. Historically, we have purchased — and produced — construction materials processed with traditional dry screening equipment. For this mine we wanted to also have high-quality washed and approved products to open new high-end markets."

A modern solution, he explained, was required to maximize the potential of the extracted materials.

"We could achieve the same specification of any dry screened product available in the local market, we knew that. However, by washing the product we could offer sand and gravel products that were of a superior quality while simultaneously maximizing material retention and our reserves.

"We explored another wet processing plant, but [it] did not have the washing expertise we needed to produce both construction aggregates and golf course sand. After a long discovery and decision process we decided to partner with CDE. Their expertise in this space is the key to ensuring the deposit achieves the level of success it has within its reach."

CDE Business Development Manager Tom Wick said the project represents a significant milestone for both companies.

"For CDE, this is our first project in the state of Alabama and for All Star Sand & Gravel this is their first venture into wet processing."

He said All Star Sand & Gravel also benefit from CDE's direct-to-market approach.

"We're process engineers managing the project from end-to-end, working with All Star Sand & Gravel to design, engineer, install and commission their latest investment.

"Guaranteed performance from proven solutions that deliver fast return on investment and proximity to our headquarters in Cleburne, Texas, extends to the hardworking Jones family the confidence that we're here to make All Star Sand & Gravel a triumph at every stage of the process and throughout the lifetime of the plant. Once it's operational, our custom care team will take over to ensure it maintains high profitability through proactive maintenance checks and optimization for maximum uptime and throughput."

